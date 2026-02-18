T20 WC: Pakistan seal Super Eight spot as Farhan hits 100 not out in Namibia rout

SAHIBZADA FARHAN hit an unbeaten century as Pakistan secured the final Super Eight berth at the T20 World Cup with a 102-run win over Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday.

Farhan made 100 not out off 58 balls, hitting four sixes and 10 fours, as Pakistan posted 199 for 3. Namibia were then bowled out for 97 in 17.3 overs.

The win took Pakistan to six points from four matches in Group A and eliminated the United States, who finished on four points. India also have six points and play the Netherlands later on Wednesday in the group’s final match.

The defending champions India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies will play each other in Super Eights Group 1, hosted in India. Pakistan will join New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka in Group 2, hosted in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan came into the match needing a win after a 61-run defeat to India. They achieved it, with spinners Usman Tariq (4 for 16) and Shadab Khan (3 for 19) leading the bowling effort.

Louren Steenkamp top-scored for Namibia with 23, while Alexander Busing-Volschenk made 20.

Skipper Salman Agha praised the performance.

“It is a complete performance,” said Agha.

“We batted well and Farhan anchored the innings. He has been batting well for a while and I am happy that he got his hundred.

“With the ball we were lethal.”

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said Pakistan’s spin was difficult to handle.

“It (spin) is a special skill to have, to turn the ball both ways like they do,” said Erasmus.

“I think that's one of the things we'll definitely take home and look to improve on.”

Farhan reached the 90s after hitting a six and a four off Jack Brassell, before taking a single off Erasmus in the final over to complete his hundred.

It was Farhan’s first T20 century. He became only the second Pakistani to score a T20 World Cup hundred after Ahmed Shehzad in 2014 against Bangladesh.

Shadab, promoted to number five with Babar Azam left out, made 36 not out off 22 balls, hitting three sixes and a four. Pakistan scored 42 runs in the final three overs.

Farhan added 40 for the first wicket with Saim Ayub (14), and then put on 67 for the second wicket with Agha (38).

Pakistan also left out pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi after his performances in the first three matches, including conceding 31 runs in two overs in the defeat to India on Sunday.

Farhan’s hundred also meant this was the first T20 World Cup in which three centuries have been scored. It followed Pathum Nissanka’s century for Sri Lanka against Australia on Monday and Yuvraj Sama’s hundred for Canada against New Zealand on Tuesday.