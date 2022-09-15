Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan sold out: ICC

The ICC said “fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams.

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan bats during the DP World Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on September 04, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan has been sold out as over 500,000 fans have already booked their place to attend the showpiece event in Australia, starting October 16.

The clash between the arch-rivals, scheduled at the MCG on October 23, is sold out, “with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale.”

“An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value,” ICC said in a release.

The ICC said “fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG.”

“Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on 27 October featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available.”

The governing body said “only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on 22 October, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on 30 October, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on 3 November.”

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Have sex four times a week to get rid of kidney stones – Experts say
News
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft drinks: Report
News
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose case was featured in the…
News
Indian-origin officer appointed South Africa’s Inspector-General of Intelligence
News
Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India raises issue with…
News
Donald Trump’s top aide feels ‘vilified’ by fellow Indian Americans
News
Top Met officer admits that police overstepped with anti-monarchy protesters
News
Anti-monarchy protester who was holding sign reading ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’ says her…
UK
UK monarchy criticised over staff redundancy notices
News
Keir Starmer urges protesters to respect those mourning Queen
News
One of UK’s most popular drinks increases the risk of seven types of…
News
Health alert! Plastic may be making you fat – Experts
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Have sex four times a week to get rid of…
T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan sold out:…
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft…
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose…
Indian-origin officer appointed South Africa’s Inspector-General of Intelligence
Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in…