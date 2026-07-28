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India's Swiggy appoints Nandita Sinha as Instamart CEO from August 3

Swiggy's investors have raised concerns over slowing growth at Instamart and increasing competition from Eternal's Blinkit and IPO-bound Zepto.

Nandita Sinha

Sinha is the former chief executive of Indian fashion e-commerce company Myntra and has more than 20 years of leadership experience.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 28, 2026
Eastern Eye

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SWIGGY said on Tuesday that it has appointed Nandita Sinha as chief executive of its quick commerce business Instamart, effective August 3, following the resignation of Amitesh Kumar Jha.

The leadership change comes as competition continues to grow in India's quick commerce sector, with companies expanding dark store networks, improving delivery speeds and competing for a share of the $11.5-billion market.

Sinha is the former chief executive of Indian fashion e-commerce company Myntra and has more than 20 years of leadership experience across companies including Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever.

Swiggy's investors have raised concerns over slowing growth at Instamart and increasing competition from Eternal's Blinkit and IPO-bound Zepto.

Amazon and Walmart's IPO-bound Flipkart have also accelerated the expansion of their quick commerce businesses in India, with a focus on smaller cities, as the global companies compete in a sector dominated by domestic players.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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