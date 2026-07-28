Amazon vs Starlink: Can Jeff Bezos close Elon Musk's lead in satellite phone connectivity?

Amazon plans to deploy 5,105 satellites to connect smartphones directly from space.

The network is expected to launch from 2028, competing with Elon Musk's Starlink.

Starlink has a major head start, with more than 10,000 satellites already in orbit.

Amazon is stepping up its challenge to Elon Musk's Starlink with an ambitious plan to connect ordinary smartphones directly to satellites.

The company has asked the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for permission to deploy 5,105 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites under its Amazon Leo project. Unlike Amazon's existing satellite broadband network, the new system is designed to deliver voice calls, text messages, mobile data and emergency services directly to compatible smartphones in areas where traditional mobile networks do not reach.

If approved, the rollout is expected to begin in 2028.

A new challenger enters the satellite race

The proposal marks Amazon's biggest move yet into the fast-growing direct-to-device satellite market, an area currently led by Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet business.

Starlink already operates more than 10,000 satellites and provides services across more than 150 countries. The company has also signed partnerships with telecom operators including T-Mobile in the US and Virgin Media O2 in the UK to offer satellite connectivity for smartphones.

Amazon, by comparison, has launched more than 390 satellites so far as part of its wider satellite broadband project. The company had originally planned to have around 1,600 satellites in orbit by now, but delays prompted the FCC to grant it more time to meet that target.

Amazon's latest filing suggests it is looking beyond home broadband and into the growing market for direct satellite connectivity, where users could make calls or send messages even when they are outside mobile network coverage.

The company said the service would work alongside mobile operators rather than replace them, extending coverage to remote communities, disaster-hit regions and areas where building mobile towers is difficult or expensive.

What makes Amazon Leo different?

The proposed network will use L-band and S-band spectrum acquired through Amazon's £8.6 billion ($11.6 billion) acquisition of Globalstar's satellite operations and spectrum assets earlier this year.

Globalstar already supports Apple's satellite features, including Emergency SOS, location sharing and roadside assistance on compatible iPhones. Amazon has reportedly said it intends to build on those capabilities as it develops its own mobile satellite network.

Unlike traditional communications satellites that mainly relay signals back to Earth, Amazon said its satellites would process some information in space before sending it on, a design intended to improve speed and network performance.

The satellites are also expected to support more than consumer smartphones. According to the company, the network could eventually be used for emergency response, connected vehicles, industrial operations, supply chain monitoring and internet of things (IoT) devices operating beyond conventional mobile coverage.

Industry analysts estimate the deployment could cost between £9.7 billion and £14.9 billion ($13 billion to $20 billion), assuming launches are handled largely by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company.

The project will also face competition beyond Starlink. AST SpaceMobile, backed by Vodafone, is developing a similar direct-to-device service, adding another player to what is becoming one of the fastest-growing segments of the satellite industry.

Although Amazon still trails Starlink by a considerable margin, its latest proposal signals that the race is no longer just about satellite broadband. The next battle is likely to centre on keeping smartphones connected wherever users travel, even far beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.