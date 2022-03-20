Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 20, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

Suzuki to invest £990m in India electric vehicle production

Carmaker Suzuki Motor has plans to build a plant to manufacture EV batteries near its Gujarat facility in India. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SUZUKI MOTOR will invest $1.3 billion (£990 million) in electric vehicle and battery production in India, the Japanese carmaker said Sunday (20), as it accelerates long-term plans to achieve carbon neutrality.

In a deal signed with the western Indian state of Gujarat in the presence of visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Suzuki said it planned to increase production capacity for electric vehicle manufacturing in the state.

It aims to begin operations in 2025.

The company will also build a plant manufacturing EV batteries near its Gujarat plant, while a joint venture – Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India – will construct a vehicle recycling facility at the same site, the statement said.

“Suzuki’s future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars,” the company’s president Toshihiro Suzuki said.

The announcement comes as major automakers move to boost the production of green cars in a bid to reduce emissions.

Early this month US car titan Ford said it would separate its conventional and electric-auto businesses as it steps up production of emission-free vehicles.

Sony also announced it was teaming up with Honda to create a joint venture that will develop and sell electric vehicles, after its January unveiling of the Vision-S, a new prototype.

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors have promised to offer 35 new electric models over the next five years, while Toyota recently hiked its 2030 EV sales goal by 75 per cent.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Japan to invest £32 billion in India in five years
UK
Eggfree Cake Box co-founder Pardip Dass steps down
UK
SBI-FICCI Economic Conclave: India and UK banking on trade deal to strengthen bilateral ties
SRI LANKA
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka seeks IMF bailout
INDIA
Reliance, Ola Electric ‘win incentives under India’s battery scheme’
INDIA
EU hikes tariffs on India, Indonesia stainless steel imports
HEADLINE STORY
‘Nearly all’ of UK’s top 100 companies have diverse boards
SRI LANKA
IMF officials in Sri Lanka to discuss economic crisis
UK
SBI’s UK arm celebrates centenary
HEADLINE STORY
India ‘considers’ buying discounted Russian oil
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm shares nosedive after regulatory ban, CEO arrest
SRI LANKA
Prices spike as local currency plummets in Sri Lanka
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Japan to invest £32 billion in India in five years
Suzuki to invest £990m in India electric vehicle production
England to roll out fourth Covid shot: NHS
Police officer, jailed for murder of Sarah Everard, charged with…
Japan prime minister’s meeting with Modi to focus on Ukraine
India’s oil imports from US to rise this year