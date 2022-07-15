Website Logo
  • Friday, July 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sushmita shares 1st post after Lalit Modi said he’s dating former Miss Universe: ‘I’m in a happy place, surrounded by love’

The London-based founder of the IPL had referred to Sen as his “better half”.

Sushmita Sen with her daughters (Photo: Instagram)

By: Pramod Thomas

NOT married and unconditionally surrounded by love, Sushmita Sen said in a cryptic Instagram post on Friday, a day after former Indian Premier League chairperson Lalit Modi set social media abuzz with a tweet on his relationship with the Bollywood star.

The “Aarya” star, who did not comment on Thursday night when Lalit Modi made his revelation, took no names in her post in which she shared a photograph with her daughters — Renee and Alisah.

The London-based founder of the IPL had referred to Sen as his “better half” and said the relationship marked “a new beginning a new life”.

“I’m in a happy place! Not married… no rings… and unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given… Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always … And for those who don’t… it’s #NOYB anyway. I love you guys!” Sen, 46, wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Following Lalit Modi’s tweet on Thursday, there was speculation about the duo’s marriage, but in a follow up post the 56-year-old businessman clarified that they are just “dating”.

“Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” he had said. The businessman had also shared photographs with Sen.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce the arrival of second child: ‘We’re so excited to…
News
Netizens go on a meme fest after Lalit Modi confirms relationship with Sushmita Sen
News
Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu reveals she attempted suicide after facing social media backlash…
Entertainment
Amid rising cases in US, Hollywood Covid-19 protocols extended to September 30
Entertainment
Have you seen Deepika Padukone’s lookalike? Netizens are convinced she can even confuse Ranveer Singh
Entertainment
LA-based production and design firm sues Kanye West for USD 7 million over unpaid event…
Entertainment
‘Female actors are replaced with ease while filmmakers wait for years for male…
Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson set to welcome their second child through…
Entertainment
Dhanush thinks his sons ‘completely stole the show’ at The Gray Man premiere…
Entertainment
Marvel Studios’ VFX artists call out company for exhausting working conditions: ‘Welcome to…
Entertainment
Pushpa: The Rule: Is Allu Arjun charging double of what he charged for…
Entertainment
Kevin Hart reveals Will Smith ‘in a better space’ after Oscars slap row…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sushmita shares 1st post after Lalit Modi said he’s dating…
UK issues first ‘red’ warning for extreme heat
Downing Street admits to ‘nasty, misogynistic’ culture under outgoing PM…
‘Only reason we are on earth for is to reproduce’,…
‘I2U2’ good model for practical cooperation: PM Modi
Want to know the scientifically proven tactic of staying skinny?…