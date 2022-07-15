Sushmita shares 1st post after Lalit Modi said he’s dating former Miss Universe: ‘I’m in a happy place, surrounded by love’

The London-based founder of the IPL had referred to Sen as his “better half”.

Sushmita Sen with her daughters (Photo: Instagram)

By: Pramod Thomas

NOT married and unconditionally surrounded by love, Sushmita Sen said in a cryptic Instagram post on Friday, a day after former Indian Premier League chairperson Lalit Modi set social media abuzz with a tweet on his relationship with the Bollywood star.

The “Aarya” star, who did not comment on Thursday night when Lalit Modi made his revelation, took no names in her post in which she shared a photograph with her daughters — Renee and Alisah.

The London-based founder of the IPL had referred to Sen as his “better half” and said the relationship marked “a new beginning a new life”.

“I’m in a happy place! Not married… no rings… and unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given… Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always … And for those who don’t… it’s #NOYB anyway. I love you guys!” Sen, 46, wrote.

Following Lalit Modi’s tweet on Thursday, there was speculation about the duo’s marriage, but in a follow up post the 56-year-old businessman clarified that they are just “dating”.

“Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” he had said. The businessman had also shared photographs with Sen.

(PTI)