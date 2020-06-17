Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches a website to share his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes

On Sunday, we all got the sad news that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. The actor’s demise has shocked the whole industry and his fans. Apart from his amazing performances, Sushant was known for his brilliant social media posts.

Sushant was a very intelligent personality and now, his team has launched a website where they will be sharing his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes. On his Facebook Page, his team wrote, “He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies ⚡ he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR.”

Well, it is surely not easy to believe that Sushant is no more with us. The actor’s last big-screen release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which was a blockbuster at the box office.

Sushant’s next release was Dil Bechara. The makers of the film will be releasing the movie directly on an OTT platform. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, it’s a remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

The actor was going to star in Rumi Jaffery’s next which was supposed to be produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The shooting of the film was postponed due to the lockdown. Recently, the filmmaker revealed, “I spoke to him a while back. He had been coming home and meeting my family; I had gone to his terrace flat as well and had a few meetings with him overlooking the sea and he was very positive about starting work. My wife and children have been crying ever since they heard the news. We were scheduled to shoot soon after getting the permissions and this happened.”

If you are affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, contact Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 or see https://www.samaritans.org/.