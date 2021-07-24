Website Logo
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara completes 1 year of its release; the latter shares a heartfelt post

Dil Bechara poster (Photo from Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020, and his last film Dil Bechara got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020. On Saturday (24), Dil Bechara completed 1 year of its release, and actress Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to revisit the film.

Sanjana shared a few pictures from the sets and captioned it as, “#1YearOfDilBechara ♥️ A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal. Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly. Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn’t ever even dream of.”

“It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable – Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil. Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor. Like every milestone, this one too, is first yours. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart.♥️ #ThinkingOfYou @sushantsinghrajput | biggest love to : @castingchhabra,” she further wrote.

Dil Bechara received positive reviews from critics, and it also became one of the most viewed films on a digital platform.

Sanghi was praised for her performance in the movie. The actress will next be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within.

Eastern Eye

