Survey finds rise in misogyny among school pupils

The development at Park Royal would feature a 60,000 square foot superstore alongside 1,600 homes in five blocks reaching up to 35 storeys. This would bring approximately 4,000 new residents to the area, creating what police describe as "unacceptable pressure" on their services.



Jonathan Boulton from the Met wrote to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), saying: "Without the necessary contribution the development will be unacceptable in planning terms and permission should not be granted."



To address these concerns, the police are requesting several concessions, including a new 1,600 square foot police base in a "highly visible location in the heart of the new community," dedicated parking spaces, and nearly £310,000 in additional funding to "mitigate impacts" on wider police infrastructure.



The Met argued that existing services cannot accommodate the population increase without significant investment. "The lack of capacity in existing infrastructure to accommodate the population growth and associated demands occasioned by the development means that it is necessary for the developer of the site to provide a contribution," Boulton explained.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between emergency services and housing developers across England. A recent survey by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners revealed that emergency services received just £25.4 million from developer contributions over the past 32 years, despite local authorities collecting approximately £6 billion annually through these arrangements.



"The emergency services must fund the infrastructure required by new development schemes from their existing budgets," warned the report. "This means diverting funding from established communities and diluting operational coverage across the entire area."



This financial squeeze comes as the government pushes ahead with ambitious housing targets, aiming to build 1.5 million homes by the end of parliament.



The OPDC pre-planning report containing the police objections also raised concerns about insufficient childcare providers in the area to serve the potential influx of residents.



Local authorities have frequently rejected similar police funding requests. The London Borough of Sutton recently turned down a demand for additional police resources for a housing development at a former B&Q site.



According to the report, the Met requested a meeting with planning officials before the formal application is submitted, noting they have "been successful elsewhere in London in securing financial contributions."



Asda is partnering with major housebuilder, Barratt Redrow, on the project, which they describe as a "new town centre" for the capital.



When approached for comment, Barratt Redrow, Asda and the OPDC all declined to respond. The Met did not answer requests for comment on the matter.