  • Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Suriya buys Chennai team in Indian Street Premier League

The ISPL is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

Suriya (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

National Award winner Suriya on Wednesday said he has joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Chennai.

The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium, according to a press release. The inaugural edition is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

The tournament will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Suriya said he is looking forward to being part of the league.

“Vanakkam Chennai! I am beyond electrified to announce the ownership of our Team Chennai in ISPLT10. To all the cricket enthusiasts, let’s create a legacy of sportsmanship, resilience, and cricketing excellence together,” the actor wrote on his official X page.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan were announced as the team owners of Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, respectively.

