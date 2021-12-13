Website Logo
  • Monday, December 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350

BANGLADESH

Surgery on Bangladeshi conjoined twins postponed

The conjoined twins Lamisa (R) and Labiba sit beside their mother Monufa on the eve of their surgery at a hospital in Dhaka on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Munir uz Zaman / AFP) (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Bangladeshi surgeons working to separate conjoined toddlers said on Monday (13) they had been forced to halt and postpone the mammoth procedure after complications.

The two-year-old girls, Labiba and Lamisa, were born joined at the back and share a spine, genitalia and part of their digestive tract.

A team of 35 doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital began the operation on Monday but were forced to stop after four hours when they found the skin too thick to proceed, chief paediatric surgeon Ashraful Haque said.

Silicon balls have been inserted that will be gradually filled with saline water, stretching the skin to make the separation of the twins easier, Haque added.

In the meantime the sisters will be kept under observation for the next few weeks.

Doctors had previously partially separated their rectums nine days after birth, but follow-up surgery was also postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My babies are now in the intensive care unit. They are talking to us. So we’re a bit relieved for now,” Lal Mia, father of the twins, told AFP.

The toddlers cannot sit or properly lie down together.

Doctors in the same hospital have safely separated two other sets of conjoined twins in 2017 and 2018 and expressed confidence they could do the same for Labiba and Lamisa.

Conjoined twins develop when an embryo only partially separates, leaving babies connected after birth.

Many conjoined twins are stillborn or die shortly after birth, but advances in surgery and technology have improved survival rates.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze 1,000 Rohingya shops
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
HEADLINE STORY
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi at mercy of military once again
News
Bangladesh allows relocated Rohingya refugees to visit families
News
Argentina to probe claims of Myanmar war crimes against Rohingya
News
Protest paralyses Bangladesh capital after student’s death
News
‘Serious problems’ remain in Bangladesh island housing Rohingya refugees, warns Red Cross
News
Fears for Bangladesh elephants after spate of killings
News
Bangladesh sentences former chief justice to 11 years in jail
HEADLINE STORY
Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp attack
News
Bangladesh’s ruling party rallies for Hindus after deadly clashes
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ayushmann Khurrana: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of my riskiest…
Nagarjuna adopts 1000 acres of forest land to save the…
Tara Sutaria thanks fans for the success of Tadap
Riz Ahmed: I never expected I’d be able to have…
Surgery on Bangladeshi conjoined twins postponed
UK police chiefs to admit forces are institutionally racist
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE