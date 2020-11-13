Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari movie review: A decent comedy film with some amazing performances

Murtuza Iqbal







Abhishek Sharma is known for directing light-hearted comedies like Tere Bin Laden, The Shaukeens, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and The Zoya Factor (Parmanu is an exception here). His new directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, a romantic-comedy, is all set to hit the screens on 15th November 2020.

The movie is about Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh) who is eager to get married, but a wedding detective named Mangal (Manoj Bajpayee) becomes a hurdle in his marriage. Suraj decides to take revenge but falls in love with Mangal’s sister Tulshi (Fatema Sana Shaikh). The movie moves forward with a few hilarious sequences and some beautifully shot romantic scenes.

The story of the film is written by Shokhi Banerjee, and the screenplay and the dialogues are written by Rohan Shankar. While Banerjee’s story is fresh, Shankar’s screenplay and dialogues work in bits and parts. There are some scenes where will you laugh out loud, but the next moment the film loses its momentum. Shankar has written some really good one-liners, but this film clearly required some more.







Abhishek Sharma has proved his mettle earlier with rom-coms, and he has narrated Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also quite well. The movie is set in the 90s and Sharma has got the perfect nostalgia element in the movie with old bikes, pagers, and more.

Coming to actors, Manoj Bajpayee is exceptional in the film. In the first few minutes of the movie, he dons many avatars and nails it. Diljit Dosanjh is perfect for the role and has performed very well. The way he mouths his dialogues, it will surely make you laugh. Fatima Sana Shaikh looks gorgeous in the film and has given a good performance. Veteran actors Supriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa are excellent in their respective roles.

Talking about music, Javed–Mohsin and Kingshuk Chakravarty have done a good job here. The songs Basanti and Waareya stand out.







Overall, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a decent comedy film that you can watch with your family.

Ratings: 3/5

Watch the trailer here…











