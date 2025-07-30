Supriya Menon Prithviraj names US-based Malayali nurse for years of online abuse and personal attacks

Highlights:

Supriya Menon has identified the woman allegedly harassing her online since 2018.

The Malayalam producer named a US-based nurse in an Instagram Story.

She revealed the woman had also targeted her late father in recent attacks.

Supriya said years of silence ended after the abuse escalated beyond tolerance.

Journalist-turned-film producer Supriya Menon, wife of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, has broken her silence on enduring seven years of online abuse. In a powerful Instagram post on Tuesday, she publicly identified the woman she claims has been behind relentless trolling since 2018, a Malayali nurse based in Chattanooga, USA, named Christina Eldo, also known as Christina Babu Kurien.

Supriya shared a filtered photo of the woman on her Instagram Story, writing, “Meet Christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her.”

She added that though she had uncovered the woman’s identity years ago, she initially refrained from exposing her, citing compassion for the woman’s young son. However, after discovering that the online attacks had extended to her late father, Supriya decided enough was enough.

Supriya Menon breaks silence on long-term cyberbullying Instagram/supriyamenonprithviraj





Why did Supriya Menon expose the troll now?

The tipping point came when the woman allegedly made derogatory comments about Supriya’s deceased father. “Even that filter she has on is not enough to hide the ugliness she holds inside and spews at me since 2018,” Supriya wrote.

In 2023, Supriya had hinted at the ongoing abuse in a now-resurfaced Instagram Story, where she asked followers whether she should take legal action against a cyberbully who had been harassing her for years using fake profiles. However, it is only now, after another personal attack, that she chose to reveal the person’s identity.

Supriya has not yet confirmed whether she plans to pursue legal recourse, but her public stand has already sparked widespread discussion on the long-term emotional toll of cyber harassment, particularly for public figures.

Screenshot of the Instagram story where Supriya identified the alleged cyberbully Instagram/supriyamenonprithviraj





Who is Christina Eldo, the alleged cyberstalker?

According to a report in The Times of India, Christina Eldo is a nurse currently residing in the United States. Her private Instagram profile has only 10 posts and around 77 followers. A promotion consultant from ETimes confirmed that she is originally from Kerala and now lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Despite operating under multiple fake accounts over the years, the woman was reportedly tracked down by Supriya using her consistent pattern of online trolling. Supriya stated that Christina had made it a habit to comment maliciously on every post or public mention involving her.





Supriya Menon on identity beyond her marriage

Supriya’s story has also reignited conversations about the challenges faced by women who are often overshadowed by their celebrity spouses. Speaking to Film Companion South earlier, Supriya had said, “People should see me as a separate individual. I am preparing to create my own name.”

A former journalist who worked with a major Indian media house, Supriya transitioned into film production after marrying Prithviraj in 2011. She now leads Prithviraj Productions and has co-produced hits like L2: Empuraan. Despite her own professional accomplishments, she continues to be primarily identified as “Prithviraj’s wife”—a label she has openly challenged.

A candid moment of Supriya Menon addressing a panel at the Kerala Literature Festival Instagram/supriyamenonprithviraj





Will this trigger change in online abuse reporting?

While Supriya hasn’t filed an official complaint yet, her decision to call out her harasser publicly may encourage other women to speak up about digital abuse. In a world where trolling is often dismissed as trivial or “part of the internet,” her post sends a strong message: being silent is no longer an option.