Super fan of the week – Samiksha Jaiswal

INDIAN actress Samiksha Jaiswal has made a big impact in a short time on television.

That hard work on hit drama serials has connected with fans around the world, including Zaineb from Amsterdam.

Eastern Eye caught up with the super fan to find out more.

What first connected you to Samiksha Jaiswal?

The wholeness, purity and simplicity of her personality strikes your heart, even when she is enacting the emotions of her onscreen character. That’s what took my attention when I saw her in Zindagi Ki Mehek.

What made you her super fan?

Samiksha has always outdone herself as an actor. She has flourished into one of the best artists on Indian TV in a short time. I also really adore her loyalty and compassion towards the people around her. Samiksha’s way of interacting with her fan family is incredible.

Tell us about something super you have done for Samiksha?

I have written tons of appreciation posts and made many video mixes for her in these past three years, which have been acknowledged by her.

Your most memorable moment?

There was a gift segment held on her birthday in 2018. On the mention of my fan page, she took my name and praised my videos. It was an exceptionally beautiful feeling for me when she spoke about how my videos make her feel emotional and nostalgic. It was overwhelming to know she visits my page.

What is the thing you most love about Samiksha?

I love her for being her true self – a giver of love and strength, and for spreading positivity.

Which quality in Samiksha do you most relate to?

Her positive attitude and her hard-work ethic.

What is your favourite work she has done?

Samiksha is a phenomenon. Mehek will always be close to my heart.

Why do you love being a super fan?

The love of a fan is pure and based on admiration. I have only interacted with her on social media. I might not be able to support her in person but will be there in spirit.

Instagram: @multifandom92_