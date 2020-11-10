Sunny Leone returns to India after six months; set to resume work on pending projects

By: Mohnish Singh







Sunny Leone, who had flown to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their three children in May amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, has returned to India. On her way back to India from Los Angeles, she took to social media to share her excitement, “After 6 months, it is time to come home Mumbai! New adventure!” The actress, however, came alone this time, while her husband and children are still in LA.

“I missed Mumbai so much. Six months is way too long to be away from everything. The people, the food, the atmosphere, our neighbourhood, the loud honking sounds, and all the crazy things that happen on the streets. LA has become our vacation home since we moved to India. And India has been our primary home where we spend the most amount of our time,” Leone tells an Indian publication.

The actress, who entered Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 (2012), is gearing up to commence work on her pending projects. She has a horror-comedy film Koko Kola on her platter, along with two web-shows and a South Indian film. She will also grace the judging panel of the upcoming season of her popular reality show Splitsvilla.







“The film that we had been working on, we had to put a stop to it due to Covid-19, so I have come to complete it. There are a few songs, some pick-up shots left that we want to finish as early as possible,” adds the actress.

Apart from focusing on her work, Sunny Leone will also be devoting some time to get her house set up before flying to LA, and then return back to India with the entire family soon.

