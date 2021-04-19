Sunny Leone bags a Tamil historical horror comedy

By: Mohnish Singh

Sunny Leone, who has been missing from the scene for some time now, has signed up to star in a Tamil-language historical horror-comedy. To be directed by Yuvan, the film also features Sathish and Sanjana in lead roles and hit the shooting floor today in Chennai.

Spilling some beans on the forthcoming project, director Yuvan says, “This film is set in two periods — the present and a period that is, say, about 1,000 years ago, probably around the time Cleopatra lived. Major portions of the film will be shot in Chennai, while the historical bit will be shot in a set erected in Mumbai.”

When asked about the casting of Sunny Leone, Yuvan shares, “I had been writing this story for over three years and about six months ago, I met producers Sakthi and Sasikumar for a narration. They loved the story and we thought we should get a big name to play the lead character. It is a powerful role, and I felt Sunny would be apt for it because she has that regal look, a certain charisma. Within a week, we fixed a meeting with her. She enjoyed the narration and immediately agreed to do the film. She is already doing a historical, but this one is a historical horror, something that we have not experimented with in Kollywood. She will appear in the period flashback portions, and plays a queen.”

The director goes on to add, “We have also roped in Ramesh Thilak, Mottai Rajendran and Thangadurai to play important roles. The portion set in the present has a housing board area in Chennai as the backdrop. We have also got Javed Riaz, who composed music for Maanagaram (2017), to work on the score for us.”

Sunny Leone will be learning Tamil as part of her preparation for the role.