Chhetri returns to lead India’s Asian Cup charge

Veteran striker to bring leadership and form to the squad

Sunil Chhetri

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 14, 2025

INDIAN football legend Sunil Chhetri will return to the national team aged 40 in an unexpected reversal of his decision to hang up his boots last year.

The former captain, the fourth-highest men’s international goalscorer of all time, played his last match for India in June 2024 in a World Cup qualifier.

Chhetri said last year that “instinct” told him the match against Kuwait should be his last and he bowed out in front of nearly 59,000 fans in Kolkata.

But last Thursday (6), India head coach Manolo Marquez announced the return of India’s most-capped player for the March international window.

“The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the national team,” Marquez said in a statement from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad.”

India will play a friendly against Maldives next Wednesday (19), in preparation for an Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on March 25.

“It’s a good decision from the team’s point of view. You are asking me that you are calling back a 40-year-old to play for national team, but there have been similar instances in the past,” said IM Vijayan, another veteran Indian footballer.

“We have been trying so hard to find good strikers, but unfortunately, we have not succeeded so far. Most of the top strikers in the Indian Super League (ISL) are foreigners, so that is how it is.”

Since his retirement, Chhetri played for Bengaluru FC in the ISL. He has so far scored 12 goals from 23 matches this season to become its highest Indian goal-scorer, and it is this performance that prompted Márquez to get in touch with Chhetri.

His form in the ISL, in which he has also made two assists besides finding the back of the net a dozen times, also impressed AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

“Sunil’s leadership qualities are unmatched. A player of his stature can motivate the entire team. His form too has been impeccable in the ISL, scoring 12 goals, and India can greatly benefit with a striker like him,” Chaubey said.

The diminutive striker, who is 1.7 metres (5ft 7in) tall, made his debut against fierce rivals Pakistan in 2005 and scored India’s only goal.

Chhetri had two brief but unsuccessful spells in Portugal and the US, but has spent most of his career in India. In 2009, he was offered a contract by London club Queens Park Rangers, in England’s second tier, but he could not get a work permit.

Chhetri’s retirement had made headlines with FIFA, world football’’s global governing body, leading the outpouring of tributes for the Indian talisman.

FIFA had earlier in 2022 released a documentary on the long-serving Indian captain. Titled Captain Fantastic, it had three parts — kick off, mid-game and extra time.

India’s 26-member squad

Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith. Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose. Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam. Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh.

Syed Abid Ali

Abid Ali made his Test debut in December 1967 against Australia in Adelaide, taking 6/55 in the first innings—his best bowling figures in Test cricket. (Photo: BCCI)

Former India allrounder Syed Abid Ali passes away at 83

FORMER India allrounder Syed Abid Ali died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Abid Ali, who was known for his all-round abilities and sharp fielding, passed away in the United States. He was part of a distinguished group of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig.

Ben Stokes considered to lead England’s white-ball teams after Buttler’s exit

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes considered to lead England’s white-ball teams after Buttler’s exit

Eastern Eye

ENGLAND cricket chiefs are considering Test captain Ben Stokes as a potential leader for the struggling white-ball teams following Jos Buttler’s resignation.

Rob Key, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) managing director for men’s cricket, confirmed last week that “nothing’s off the table” when it comes to finding Buttler’s replacement for both the 50-over and Twenty20 sides.

All England Open: Satwik-Chirag duo storm into second round

FILE PHOTO: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

All England Open: Satwik-Chirag duo storm into second round

INDIA's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of the men’s doubles competition at the All England Open with a straight-game victory over Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard on Wednesday (12).

Returning to the court after his father’s loss last month, Satwik, along with his doubles partner Chirag, put on an impressive display, securing a 21-17, 21-15 win in just 40 minutes.

London Marathon 2025

Historic race set to feature the biggest field ever

iStock

London Marathon 2025 set to welcome record-breaking number of runners

The 2025 London Marathon is set to break records as the world’s largest marathon, with over 56,000 runners expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, 27 April. This would surpass the current record held by the New York Marathon, which saw 55,646 participants complete the race in November.

This year's event has already seen record-breaking interest, with more than 840,000 people applying for the ballot, far exceeding the previous record of 578,304 set in 2024. Of the UK applicants, 49% were female, and applications from those aged 20-29 saw a notable 105% rise, reflecting growing participation across younger demographics.

Harry Brook

Brook was vice-captain of the England squad which suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing all three group games. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no show

ENGLAND batsman Harry Brook pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second successive year, a decision that could trigger a ban from future editions.

Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals in December 2023, but pulled out of last year's campaign following the death of his grandmother.

