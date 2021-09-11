Website Logo
  Saturday, September 11, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376
Suniel Shetty: Blown away and overwhelmed by the love on completing 29 years as an actor

Suniel Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Suniel Shetty started his acting career with the movie Balwaan which was released on 11th September 1992. The actor completed 29 years in the industry on Saturday (11), and took to Twitter to thank his fans, family, and friends.

The actor tweeted, “A tear of joy touched my heart, but it was just the downpour of love sent by loved ones as a flood of blessings. Blown away & overwhelmed by the love on completing 29 years as an actor. Thank you fans, friends, family. You complete me #Grateful Folded hands @dalpatSunielian #Sunielians.”

In these 29 years, Shetty has been a part of many successful films like Mohra (1994), Gopi Kishan (1994), Border (1997), Hu Tu Tu (1999), Hera Pheri (2000), Dhadkan (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), Hulchul (2004), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and others.

The actor will next be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie is shot in Malayalam but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was slated to release in August this year but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

