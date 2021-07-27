Website Logo
  Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty approached to play an important role in RSVP Movies’ The Immortal Ashwatthama

Suniel Shetty (Photo credit: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After roping in Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama have now approached seasoned actor Suniel Shetty for an important role.

Sharing some details, a source in the know tells a publication, “The Immortal Ashwatthama is among the costliest films to be made in Bollywood and the makers are going all out to get a huge ensemble on board the film. Recently, director Aditya Dhar initiated a conversation with Suniel Shetty for a very important role in the film, and the actor too has shown keen interest in coming on board. The talks are in very nascent stages at the moment.”

The source goes on to add that the makers are looking to lock the entire star cast by mid-August as the idea is to take the film before cameras in September. They are planning to wrap up the entire film in a start-to-finish schedule of four months. Apart from India, a major portion of the film will be shot across locations in Iceland and UAE.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is touted to a high-octane action extravaganza boasting of a never-seen-before VFX work in a Bollywood film. Fans are looking forward to the film with bated breath as it brings producer Ronnie Screwvala, director Aditya Dhar, and actor Vicky Kaushal together after the earth-shattering success of their 2019 film URI: The Surgical Strike, which won the later his first National Film Award.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is a modern-day superhero film based on King Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata. If all goes well, it will enter theatres in 2020. For more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment, keep visiting Eastern Eye.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

