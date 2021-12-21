Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,007
Total Cases 34,752,164
Today's Fatalities 453
Today's Cases 5,326
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,007
Total Cases 34,752,164
Today's Fatalities 453
Today's Cases 5,326

Business

Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH finance minister Rishi Sunak will talk soon about his discussions with representatives of the hospitality industry who are demanding more government support as the Omicron coronavirus variant hammers their sector, a government minister said.

“He was in calls with industry leaders last night and he will be saying more about this shortly,” cabinet office minister Steve Barclay told BBC radio on Tuesday (21).

Figures from trade body UK Hospitality published on Monday (20) showed a 40 per cent fall in takings over the weekend and deep gloom about the prospects for New Year’s Eve.

The industry has called for clarity on the government’s plans to tackle the variant as well as financial support.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (20) he was looking at all kinds of measures to keep Omicron under control, cautioning that further restrictions might be needed.

“As the prime minister has said, we reserve the possibility of further action but it’s a question of looking at that data and weighing that against the other consequences of further restrictions,” Barclay told the BBC when asked if further measures could be introduced before Christmas.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Sunak launches £1 billion support package for Covid-hit businesses
UK
Number of FTSE 350 firms with director of colour doubles in a year
FOOD
Mastercard Strive UK: Supporting ethnic minority business owners to thrive
INDIA
Foreign investors pull out £1.76 billion from Indian markets in 17 days
UK
Sunak resists new Covid restrictions before Christmas
HEADLINE STORY
Investors lose £114 billion in two days as Indian stock market slumps
UK
Todiwala: Stop victimising the hospitality sector
UK
Deal to sell steelworks to Sanjeev Gupta comes under scrutiny
UK
Top UK companies making their boards ‘more diverse’
Business
British hospitality businesses reel from Omicron surge
UK
Arora Group buys Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa
UK
Profits and sales will be lower than expected, Boohoo says
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Yorkshire link up with Pakistan Super League team after racism…
Sunak launches £1 billion support package for Covid-hit businesses
UK expects Omicron to disrupt education during spring
Hindu temple statues destroyed in Pakistan
Indian-origin Uzra Zeya is US special coordinator for Tibetan Issues
Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE