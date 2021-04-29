Sunak redecorated his flat ‘entirely’ at own expense, Treasury says

AFTER prime minister Boris Johnson’s costly refurbishment of his flat came under scrutiny, Treasury on Wednesday (28) said that chancellor Rishi Sunak redecorated his Downing Street flat last year ‘entirely’ at own expense.

Sunak, his wife Akshata Murthy and two daughters live in the flat above No.10.

As Johnson’s costly refurbishment matter is still hot, the Treasury made a timely revelation about the chancellor’s redecoration of his grace-and-favour residence. This came in response to a parliamentary question from Labour.

Treasury minister Kemi Badenoch told MPs: “The Chancellor redecorated the No 10 flat last year. It was paid for up-front and entirely at his own expense.”

While, Johnson, his fiancee and their son Wilfred live in the larger flat above No. 11.