Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sumukhi Suresh Unfiltered: Why women deserve bigger stages as she brings a riskier 'Hoemonal' to London

The Pushpavalli creator opens up on evolving Hoemonal, building a women-first audience and taking bold creative and commercial risks in comedy.

Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh says Hoemonal proves women back bold comedy on their own terms

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Comedian-creator Sumukhi Suresh frames Hoemonal as a string of lived moments shaped by “hormones” rather than neat narratives.
  • The show has grown in scope since its last London run: larger venues, fuller ambitions and a clearer audience focus on women.
  • Sumukhi discusses risk, crafting unlikeable protagonists (Pushpavalli), founding Motormouth Writers and the practical demands of touring big productions.

Sumukhi Suresh opened Hoemonal by naming the show’s true co-star: hormones. The title, she says, is not a punchline. It works more like a container for all the loose, messy pieces of life that she threads together onstage — the doubts, the desires, the shifts in confidence, and the everyday disorder most women recognise but rarely hear spoken aloud.

Speaking exclusively to Eastern Eye ahead of her London shows, Sumukhi Suresh is direct, thoughtful and quick with her humour, much like she is onstage.

“They really consume my day,” she told Eastern Eye, describing how the show stitches short scenes into a larger portrait of a woman learning to explore her sexuality and own her impulses without shame.

Sumukhi Suresh Sumukhi Suresh says Hoemonal proves women back bold comedy on their own terms


Bigger stages, clearer purpose

Two years on from her last London run, Suresh says the show has both tightened and expanded. The content’s core remains the same, she explains, but production choices and new collaborators have pushed Hoemonal toward wider audiences.

The vision culminated in a massive, risky bet: a 2000-seater in Bombay. “We got the venue locked 17 days before the show. Sell 2000 tickets in 17 days? We did. We sold 2004 tickets.” That win has emboldened her. Now, playing bigger rooms like the one in Walthamstow, London, is not just an ambition, but a mission to pave the way for other female comics. “I want a piece of that pie,” she states firmly. “So that after me, if it is a Prashasti or a Swati, they can do a 1000-seater, which could merge into my 1000… This is massively needed.”

Also, bringing a producer on board, she says, made her see the show as capable of larger reach and clarified its target: women who will follow her work beyond a single season. That ambition has practical consequences. Suresh describes the anxiety and payoff of scaling up and argues that women’s comedy must be given the same commercial space men routinely occupy.

Sumukhi Suresh Sumukhi Suresh reveals why Hoemonal became her most fearless show yetInstagram/sumukhisuresh


The body and the stage

Our conversation eventually moves to body image, something she discusses with an ease that comes from lived experience. Sumukhi, who has been open about her weight changes, talks about that phase with striking clarity. She says the real shift began the moment she stopped battling her own reflection. “The day I stopped giving it a deadline… it just eased the tension.”

She believes that hating your body is counterproductive. “If you hate your body, then your body does not want to… it feels bad! It is like, if you hate me, why should I work for you?”

Sumukhi Suresh Sumukhi Suresh says women pushed Hoemonal to sold-out thousand-seaters Instagram/sumukhisuresh


Flaws, empathy and creative risk

Sumukhi’s eye for complicated protagonists remains central to her practice. With Pushpavalli, she and her writers refused to moralise. “We did not want to take a moral stand,” she says. The aim was not to make the lead likeable but watchable and compelling. The same logic informs Hoemonal : the show risks alienating some viewers precisely because it refuses the tidy moral comfort. That risk, she argues, is necessary if comedy is to broaden what kinds of women are visible on screen and stage.

Sumukhi also credits time spent mentoring on Comicstaan for sharpening her craft: seeing contestants write and perform regularly pushed her to treat daily writing as an essential discipline.


If she could go back and advise her younger self, the one just starting out in Bangalore, her message would be simple: “Do exactly what you want to do right now.” She reflects, “I was very careful about not taking a lot of advice… Whenever I was told to not take risks, I made sure I took risks.” That fearless attitude, she admits, has mostly worked in her favour.


Sumukhi brings Hoemonal to Soho Theatre Walthamstow on Saturday 29 November at 8pm. Tickets are available through the Soho Theatre website.

hoemonallondon showmotormouth writersstandup comedysumukhi suresh

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Jazzy J

My Playlist with Jazzy J

My Playlist with Jazzy J: The Songs That Move My Soul

From infectious Bollywood beats to the buzz of Manchester, Jazzy J has always lived life to a rhythm. He first hit the UK scene with his dance troupe Desi Beats — a name that’s followed him all the way to the airwaves. Today, he hosts The Desi Beats Show with Jazzy J on LycaRadio Greater Manchester. Known for his infectious energy and love of Bollywood grooves, Jazzy J keeps listeners moving with his signature mix of music and charm. After taking countless requests listeners, he’s now sharing 10 songs he truly loves with Eastern Eye.

Before making his selection, the popular host said: “Growing up in India in the 1990s in a musical family, whilst learning and listening to all the greats from the 60s onwards, opened my world to the vastness of music and the legends who ruled the different eras. These are songs I have sung, listen to and always turn back to when I need to escape the world and its chaos. Hopefully, my humble 10 will leave a mark on you as they have left on me.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us