Summer style confidence – Style Notes with Neelam

By: Neelam Mistry

With summer in full swing, peaks of hot UK weather and those all-important holidays, we can often start to feel conscious in our bodies.

In the Asian community, especially, we are often told not to reveal too much skin and have comments made on how our bodies look. We are also surrounded by the stigma of getting ‘too dark’ or showing off ‘too much skin’. It can be so difficult to know how to dress confidently in a way that makes you happy, which is the most important thing.

I’m here for you though. With that in mind, here’s my survival kit for navigating your body and your personal style in the warmer weather.

Switch your mindset: Do an online and offline detox. If certain social accounts like ones with ‘perfect’ bodies, unrealistic ideals, and constant clothing hauls of pieces you would never wear, are triggering you, then get rid of them. Surround yourself both in person and digitally with what would inspire you.

Layer up girl: Whether you are going abroad or spending time in the UK during the summer months, layers will always be your friend. Light layers like linen shirts and throw-ons or light denim shirts can easily take you from day to night, where the climate cools in the evening. Layers also help add interest to an outfit through colour, texture, and print.

Think fabric first: Choosing natural fibres like cottons, linens and silks or blends of these will allow the skin to breathe and not make you feel all hot, bothered, and sweaty! If you do feel conscious of certain areas of your body, try sheer fabrics. They can look stunning on areas like the arms and legs and still allow those areas to breathe.

Get the fit right: Restrictive, tight, and overly fitted clothing can be suffocating in the hot weather. Our bodies tend to swell in the warmer weather, so opt for looser fitting pieces like a line midi or maxi dresses. They will give room for the air to circulate and won’t feel restrictive around areas like the thighs and underarms.

Be brave with colour: I know a lot of people feel more confident in colour during the summer months. If you struggle with body confidence and summer clothes often feel too open or revealing, then try opting for your favourite style but in a new, bright, and vibrant colour. For example, if a pair of shorts aren’t for you, then trying a pair of wide leg trousers in a bold colour like a magenta pink or bright orange helps bring in the summer vibes without having to bare it all!

Summer is a time to enjoy those longer days, warmer weather, and fun in the sun! I hope these tips make it easier to feel comfortable and confident in your personal style!

Instagram: @NeelamPersonalStylist, Facebook: Neelam Personal Stylist and www.neelampersonalstylist.com