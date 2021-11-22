Website Logo
  Monday, November 22, 2021
Sujoy Ghosh reveals the first draft of Kahaani featured Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Bob Biswas which will release on Zee5 on 3rd December 2021. The film is a spin-off of Kahaani and in the 2012 release Saswata Chatterjee had played the role of Bob Biswas.

But recently, while talking to PTI, Ghosh revealed that the first draft of Kahaani featured Bachchan as Biswas. He said, “The first draft of Kahaani that I ever wrote was about this pregnant woman coming to Kolkata, looking for her missing husband and she meets this one man at the airport, who takes pitty on her and helps her to find her husband. But that man was conflicted. He couldn’t understand why would someone want to kill this woman- because he was given the contract to kill. So Bagchi and Bob come at the same time.”

“Bob helps her to find her husband without understanding why is he doing it. The curiosity, that why would someone want to kill her, gets to him. I had given this script to this actor, who was so busy at that time he couldn’t do it. Then I thought let’s make it about Vidya Bagchi only, keep him out,” he added.

So, when Ghosh started working on Bob Biswas, he approached Bachchan for the film. He said, “When I started creating the new Bob, I went back to that same person and asked him if he would do it now, if he has the dates. He immediately said yes. That was Abhishek. When I was thinking of the new one, he just happened. He was always the first Bob when we wrote the first draft, which never happened.”

Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and it is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh.

