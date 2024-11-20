Braverman urges to scrap non-crime hate incidents

Braverman last year introduced statutory guidance to raise the threshold for recording such incidents

FILE PHOTO: Suella Braverman. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER home secretary Suella Braverman has called for the complete abolition of non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs), describing the practice as a “bureaucracy gone mad” that undermines free speech and distracts the police from tackling real crimes.

Writing in The Telegraph, Braverman argued that NCHIs have created a culture of “coerced conformity,” where expressing lawful opinions can lead to police records. These records, though not linked to criminal acts, can appear in background checks and affect individuals’ career prospects.

“People should not lose job opportunities over something that isn’t a crime,” she said, highlighting that the practice erodes public trust in the police.

NCHIs were introduced after the Macpherson Report on the murder of Stephen Lawrence to capture incidents of perceived hostility, particularly racism. However, the remit has since expanded to include all protected characteristics under the Equality Act, with incidents logged based solely on perception, without requiring evidence.

Braverman warned that this low threshold has turned non-crime hate incidents into a tool for “the tyranny of the easily offended,” stifling public debate and chilling free speech. “The tools may differ from the 17th century, but the effect is the same: coerced conformity,” she wrote, drawing a parallel with the Test Act of 1672, which enforced allegiance to the Church of England.

The controversial practice gained attention in 2021 when former police officer Harry Miller was investigated for gender-critical tweets. Although he broke no laws, his tweets were recorded as an NCHI.

The Court of Appeal later ruled that such police interventions were unlawful, with judges ruling that the practice undermined freedom of expression.

Last year, Braverman introduced statutory guidance to raise the threshold for recording NCHIs, ensuring that free speech is prioritised. However, she criticised police forces for largely ignoring the new rules. “Stronger action is needed,” she said, lamenting the continued diversion of police resources to monitor online comments.

According to Braverman, police in England and Wales have recorded more than 250,000 non-crime hate incidents since 2014—an average of 66 per day. She noted that this focus on online disputes comes as burglary clearance rates hit record lows. “What is the point of increasing police numbers if they are busy chasing tweets instead of criminals?” she asked.

Braverman also criticised the ideological influence within some police forces, which she claims treat NCHIs as “holy writ” of modern virtue-signalling. She pointed to high-profile cases where journalists Allison Pearson and Julie Bindel were investigated for expressing opinions.

“The rationale behind non-crime hate incidents is couched in safeguarding and inclusion, but in reality, it’s rooted in coercion,” Braverman argued. She called the practice a costly distraction from genuine policing priorities and a threat to liberty.

“If we are serious about restoring trust in the police and safeguarding freedom, it is time to scrap non-crime hate incidents altogether,” she wrote in the newspaper.