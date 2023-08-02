Sudha Murty’s comment on spoons divides Indians, sparks social media debate

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A video of a comment made by Sudha Murty, a well-known author, philanthropist, and educator, regarding her food habits has sparked a debate about vegetarianism on social media, the BBC reported.

Murty 72, made a remark about her food habits on a popular food show called “Khaane Mein Kya Hai?” which somewhat translates to “What’s for lunch/dinner?” where she described herself as a “pure vegetarian” who doesn’t even eat eggs, and thus carries her own food while travelling abroad.

She also mentioned her concern about using the same spoon for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and said it was one of her “biggest fears.”

Murty revealed that while travelling, she actively seeks pure vegetarian restaurants and even carries a bag filled with her own food. She reminisced about teasing her grannies in the past for doing the same and questioning why they couldn’t eat the available food. However, she now finds herself behaving just like them.

Some critics argue that her self-identification as a “pure vegetarian” is rooted in notions of purity dictated by the caste system, indicating her upper-caste Brahmanical sensibilities.

Despite claims made by some historians that Brahmins in certain regions of India historically consumed meat, and some continue to do so, the notion of being a vegetarian has gradually become linked with the concept of purity.

The caste system has been a sensitive and divisive issue in India, and the idea of purity associated with vegetarianism has been a topic of discussion.

Others defended her choice, asserting that it’s a matter of personal preference and dietary habits.

Social scientist Janaki Srinivasan tweeted, “Vegetarianism as practiced in India is imbricated in the caste order. As a personal choice, it has only one line of defence – it is a matter of habit, which is tough to break even while acknowledging its caste foundation.”

“Do vegetarians not understand the concept of soap? This level of paranoia and focus on ‘purity’ and ‘contamination’ is 100% a product of Brahminism,” wrote another Twitter user.

Journalist Sheela Bhatt mentioned that she was acquainted with several individuals who displayed similar behaviour to Murty and requested that she be left alone.

Additionally, some people highlighted research indicating that many Indians who consume meat adhere to dietary laws and traditions. For instance, certain meat-eating Hindus refrain from consuming beef, while Muslims avoid pork.

Moreover, a Twitter user pointed out that it was not solely vegetarians, but also many Indian meat-eaters who abstained from dishes like “the French onion soup made from beef broth and thick-cut Belgian fries fried in beef tallow.”

Furthermore, some Muslims opted for a vegetarian diet when unsure if the meat met halal standards.

The criticism and conflicting views highlight the complexities of dietary choices in a country where at least 20 per cent of the population identifies as vegetarians.

The debate also touches on the historical context of caste-based discrimination and the increasingly weaponised use of vegetarianism in recent times.

Despite the controversy, Murty has not commented on the social media storm her remarks have caused.

It is not the first time her statements have made headlines in recent months, as she had been trolled earlier for other remarks she made on television.

Murty and her husband, NR Narayana Murthy, have been in the public eye more due to their son-in-law Rishi Sunak’s position as the prime minister of the UK.