‘Strictly’ confirms first three contestants for Christmas Day special

Strictly’s Christmas special will air on 25 December 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly Come Dancing Poster (Credit: BBC)

By: Mohnish Singh

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special will see six celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2023.

BBC has revealed the first three celebs for the Christmas special.

History broadcaster Dan Snow, journalist Sally Nugent, and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick have been confirmed to enter the Strictly ballroom this December.

Snow was announced as the first celebrity included in 2023’s Christmas lineup. He will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

He said, “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

Sally Nugent was the second Christmas celebrity to be revealed. She will be paired with Graziano Di Prima.

“I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I’m hoping the judges will be kind – and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night,” she said.

Actor Jamie Borthwick was revealed as the third Christmas celebrity and he will be paired with Nancy Xu.

Talking about his participation, the actor said, “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer… get me on that dancefloor!”

The remaining Christmas lineup will be announced today on It Takes Two.

Each of the six couples will dance to impress the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience.

