Storm Reid bags lead role in The Nun 2

Storm Reid (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Euphoria star Storm Reid has bagged a lead role in ‘The Nun 2’the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as ‘The Conjuring Universe’.

After directing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most current installment in that horror franchise, Michael Chaves will handle ‘The Nun 2’. In 2021, that movie debuted at the top of the box office and helped the total worldwide revenue of those films surpass $2 billion, per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Conjuring 2’ prequel spinoff ‘Nun’ starred Bonnie Aarons as a demonic nun. A priest and a young nun, respectively played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, attempted to battle the nun’s wicked possessions in this 1952 monastery-set drama. Surprisingly, the film ended up earning the most money of any Conjuring film.

Although specific details are being kept under wraps, the new tale is rumoured to still take place in the 1950s, and the Nun isn’t completely defeated as some had thought. Details about Reid’s personality are also being withheld. The screenplay was written by Akela Cooper, with recent edits made by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Through their separate production companies, Atomic Monster and

The Safran Company, James Wan and Peter Safran are involved. All eight of the Conjuring Universe films were produced by the team. Atomic Monster is overseen by Judson Scott, and Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman are the executive producers.

Nun 2 will debut on September 8, 2023. Shooting for the project starts in October.

A rising star in Hollywood, Reid made her film debut in the Oscar-winning movie 12 Years a Slave with Brad Pitt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael Fassbender. She then landed the highly sought-after lead role in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man both recently made appearances. She portrays Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character in Euphoria. The second season of the HBO series just finished airing.

(ANI)