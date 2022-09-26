Website Logo
  • Monday, September 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Storm Reid bags lead role in The Nun 2

Nun 2 will debut on September 8, 2023. Filming begins in October.

Storm Reid (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Euphoria star Storm Reid has bagged a lead role in ‘The Nun 2’the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as ‘The Conjuring Universe’.

After directing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most current installment in that horror franchise, Michael Chaves will handle ‘The Nun 2’. In 2021, that movie debuted at the top of the box office and helped the total worldwide revenue of those films surpass $2 billion, per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Conjuring 2’ prequel spinoff ‘Nun’ starred Bonnie Aarons as a demonic nun. A priest and a young nun, respectively played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, attempted to battle the nun’s wicked possessions in this 1952 monastery-set drama. Surprisingly, the film ended up earning the most money of any Conjuring film.

Although specific details are being kept under wraps, the new tale is rumoured to still take place in the 1950s, and the Nun isn’t completely defeated as some had thought. Details about Reid’s personality are also being withheld. The screenplay was written by Akela Cooper, with recent edits made by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Through their separate production companies, Atomic Monster and
The Safran Company, James Wan and Peter Safran are involved. All eight of the Conjuring Universe films were produced by the team. Atomic Monster is overseen by Judson Scott, and Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman are the executive producers.

Nun 2 will debut on September 8, 2023. Shooting for the project starts in October.
A rising star in Hollywood, Reid made her film debut in the Oscar-winning movie 12 Years a Slave with Brad Pitt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael Fassbender. She then landed the highly sought-after lead role in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man both recently made appearances. She portrays Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character in Euphoria. The second season of the HBO series just finished airing.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia blessed with baby girl, celebs send ‘lovely’ wishes to…
Hollywood News
Rihanna set to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show
Hollywood News
Lost in Space showrunner Zack Estrin passes away at 51
Entertainment
Aaradhya was mesmerised to be on Ponniyin Selvan sets: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Hollywood News
Johnny Depp’s new ladylove Joelle Rich separates from her husband of 10 years
Hollywood News
Tom Hardy reveals reason behind his surprise victory at jiu-jitsu tournament
Hollywood News
Anthony Mackie reveals the one thing he wants in Captain America: New World…
Entertainment
Falguni Pathak upset with Neha Kakkar’s recreation of her song Maine Payal Hai…
Hollywood News
Samantha Prabhu in USA for Citadel
Hollywood News
Queen Charlotte: Netflix unveils first look of Bridgerton spinoff
Entertainment
Ayesha Jhulka shares her experience of prepping for her character Meera in Prime…
Hollywood News
Reports: Johnny Depp is dating his UK libel lawyer Joelle Rich, source claims…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW