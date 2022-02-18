Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

HEADLINE STORY

Storm Eunice batters Britain, knocks out power

A felled tree near Waterloo station on February 18, 2022 in London, England, as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

STORM EUNICE battered Britain and Ireland on Friday (18) with record winds of up to 122 miles per hour, killing at least one person, knocking out power for tens of thousands and shredding the roof of London’s O2 arena.

The storm, which brewed in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain’s Meteorological Office said.

It hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages.

In Wales, waves crashed over Aberystwyth promenade, some as high as houses. More than 100,000 people were hit by power cuts as lines were torn down and ancient trees keeled over.

High winds in London shredded the white-domed roof of the O2 arena which has hosted stars from The Rolling Stones to Beyonce and Rihanna. Tall buildings in London trembled as winds whistled through Canary Wharf.

“Storm Eunice is really packing a punch,” Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said. “We only issue red weather warnings when we think there is a threat to life from the weather.”

The Met Office said a gust of 122 mph (196 kph) was recorded at The Needles on the Isle of Wight, provisionally a record for the most powerful gust ever recorded in England.

A man died in Ireland after being struck by a falling tree while clearing storm debris, RTE reported. Another person was injured by falling debris in Henley-on-Thames, west of London.

Planes were buffeted so strongly by gusts at some airports that pilots were forced to abandon landings. A live stream of Heathrow Airport’s runway was being watched by more than 200,000 people online.

A total of 436 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.

More than 100,000 buildings were left without power, distributors said. Ferries and trains were cancelled.

“Storm Eunice – There will be NO Transport for Wales trains running on this date,” an announcement board said at Aberystwyth station. All trains in Kent, southern England, were cancelled.

“We are closing all routes in Kent, and all lines in SE London are blocked by trees,” Network Rail Kent & Sussex said. “Please do not travel.”

BA said there it was cancelling a number of flights and that there would be significant disruption.

Danish ferry operator DFDS said in a statement posted on Twitter that its ferries between Dover and Calais have been suspended due to high winds.

Such red warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021. Scotland has issued yellow warnings for heavy snow.

Britain’s security minister, Damian Hinds, said troops were on standby to deal with the consequences of the weather.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Ahmedabad blasts: Indian court sentences 38 to death
HEADLINE STORY
IndiaMART figures in US ‘Notorious Markets List’
News
British health chiefs urge Johnson not be to be ‘gung-ho’ with Covid plan
News
London police hit by new ‘offensive’ messages scandal
News
London gets first red weather warning as ‘Storm Eunice’ surges
INDIA
India objects to Singapore prime minister’s remarks about ‘criminal’ MPs
News
Police force apologises for racial abuse of former investigator
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: “If you raise something you are going to be targeted – you’re…
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: “STOP CULTURE OF POLICE COVER UP”
News
Study: Most deprived areas in England and Wales deadly affected by Covid
HEADLINE STORY
Indian tax officials raid former stock exchange bosses
UK
Covid: £23m to help “community champions” tackle vaccine hesitancy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Deepika Padukone confirms biopic on father Prakash Padukone in the…
Alec Baldwin and producers of Rust, including Anjul Nigam, sued…
Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar packs a punch as menacing…
Mithun Chakraborty: Bappi Lahiri understood my dancing, will miss him…
Sanjay Dutt and late Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior to arrive…
Storm Eunice batters Britain, knocks out power
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE