Website Logo
  • Friday, December 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Stolen’ to premiere at 28th Int Film Fest of Kerala

The film will be premiered at the festival on December 9, 11, and 13.

Abhishek Banerjee in Stolen

By: Mohnish Singh

After a grand India premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Stolen starring Abhishek Banerjee is now gearing up for a special premiere at the upcoming 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Stolen narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby who has been abducted from her mother. The incident is witnessed by two city-bred brothers, whose already strained relationship becomes even more complex as they involve themselves in the investigation, attempting to help the distressed mother.

Stolen is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Founder of Jungle Book Studio. The film co-stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in pivotal roles.

It has premiered at various international film festivals post a scintillating premier as the only Indian film at the Venice Film Festival 2023. The film also got a rousing reception at BFI London, Zurich, and SXSW Sydney followed by its recent premiere at Stockholm International Film Festivals on November 14 and 18, under the ‘Discovery: Powerful Stories from Debuting Directors’ category.

“After the glorious and heartwarming reception for Stolen globally and in Mumbai, I’m eagerly looking forward to presenting our film in God’s own country at KFF! We look forward to observing the response from the attending Malayalam audience and it will be critical for us to assess the reach and impact of the film at a pan-Indian stage,” producer Gaurav Dhingra expressed.

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is one of the most prominent film festivals in the country organised and hosted by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs Kerala. This year, the festival is scheduled to be held from December 8 to 15.

Stolen will be premiered at the festival on December 9, 11 and 13.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Binaiferr Kohli: Top-rated television triumph
NEWS
BAFTA announces its Breakthrough 2023 cohort
NEWS
Vir Das hosts party to celebrate Emmy win
TELEVISION
Trailer for docuseries ‘James May: Our Man in India’ out
NEWS
‘Dear Jassi’ wins Best Feature Film at Red Sea Int Film Fest
TELEVISION
Romesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show
NEWS
Junior Mehmood passes away
TELEVISION
Who’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s new dance partner for ‘Strictly’ live tour?
TELEVISION
‘KBC’ contestant on Big B sharing her viral video
TELEVISION
K-Pop singer Aoora to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ raises £50 million globally
Hollywood News
Charli XCX drops update on next project
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW