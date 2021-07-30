Stokes takes indefinite break over ‘mental well-being’

File photo of Ben Stokes during a nets session. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND’S Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to “prioritise his mental well-being”, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday (30), with the allrounder the latest high-profile sports star to step away from the pressures of competition.

Stokes has withdrawn from England’s Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India starting at Trent Bridge next week, with his place taken by Craig Overton.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect,” said a statement from the governing body.

“Stokes has withdrawn from England’s Test squad ahead of the Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.”

The 30-year-old Stokes rushed back to lead England in a one-day international series at home to Pakistan after all those originally selected were ruled out by a coronavirus outbreak within the hosts’ camp.

The ECB said they fully supported Stokes’ decision and would continue to help him during his time away from the game, with their managing director of men’s cricket, Ashley Giles, saying: “Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing.

“Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this.”

Stokes’s decision comes just days after American superstar gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of two events at the Tokyo Olympics to protect her mental health.

The 24-year-old struggles followed those of Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, another face of the Games who lost in the third round on her return from a mental health break.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open after refusing to take part in press conferences, claiming they are akin to “kicking people when they are down”.

She also skipped Wimbledon before returning in Tokyo where she lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.

(AFP)