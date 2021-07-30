Website Logo
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230

CRICKET

Stokes takes indefinite break over ‘mental well-being’

File photo of Ben Stokes during a nets session. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND’S Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to “prioritise his mental well-being”, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday (30), with the allrounder the latest high-profile sports star to step away from the pressures of competition.

Stokes has withdrawn from England’s Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India starting at Trent Bridge next week, with his place taken by Craig Overton.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect,” said a statement from the governing body.

“Stokes has withdrawn from England’s Test squad ahead of the Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.”

The 30-year-old Stokes rushed back to lead England in a one-day international series at home to Pakistan after all those originally selected were ruled out by a coronavirus outbreak within the hosts’ camp.

The ECB said they fully supported Stokes’ decision and would continue to help him during his time away from the game, with their managing director of men’s cricket, Ashley Giles, saying: “Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing.

“Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this.”

Stokes’s decision comes just days after American superstar gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of two events at the Tokyo Olympics to protect her mental health.

The 24-year-old struggles followed those of Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, another face of the Games who lost in the third round on her return from a mental health break.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open after refusing to take part in press conferences, claiming they are akin to “kicking people when they are down”.

She also skipped Wimbledon before returning in Tokyo where she lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Sri Lanka bans three stars for one year over Covid breach
CRICKET
Chahal, Krishnappa to stay back in Sri Lanka after testing Covid positive
CRICKET
Greg Chappell unsympathetic towards England’s Ashes quarantine concerns
Sports
Hasaranga dominates India as Sri Lanka clinch T20 series 2-1
Sports
Virus-bubble breach: Sri Lanka cricketers stare at ban for up to 2 years
Sports
Sri Lanka level Covid-hit T20 series against India
CRICKET
Ashes without England’s best would be ‘farcical’, says Vaughan
Sports
Sri Lanka-India T20 put off as Krunal Pandya tests Covid positive
Sports
T20: Yadav, Kumar lead India to easy win against Sri Lanka after Covid…
Sports
Sarkar stars as Bangladesh win T20 series to complete tour sweep
IPL 2021
MI-CSK game to kickoff IPL’s UAE leg from Sept 19
Sports
Fernando, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in four…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan’s largest city to undergo partial lockdown to curb virus…
India – the new frontier for Olympics-broadcast chief
India’s Serum Institute ties up with industry in push to…
Myanmar democracy movement moves out of jailed Suu Kyi’s shadow
Sri Lanka bans three stars for one year over Covid…
Stokes takes indefinite break over ‘mental well-being’