All-round Stoinis takes Lucknow to four-wicket win over Mumbai

Stoinis was named Player of the Match for his performance. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Lucknow Super Giants clinched a significant victory against Mumbai Indians in the India Premier League (IPL), propelled by Marcus Stoinis’ stellar performance both with bat and ball.

Stoinis’ impressive contribution of 62 runs and a crucial wicket guided Lucknow to successfully chase down Mumbai’s target of 145 runs, securing the win with four wickets and four balls to spare.

The win propelled Lucknow to the third position in the table, while Mumbai continued to struggle, maintaining their ninth position. KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow, managed to score 28 runs before being dismissed.

Mumbai’s skipper Hardik Pandya, who had recently been named as India’s deputy captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup, fell for a duck, contributing to his team’s seventh loss in ten matches.

On a celebratory note, Rohit Sharma, marking his 37th birthday, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, found themselves among the four Mumbai players selected for the T20 World Cup squad.

Mumbai’s innings saw them posting a total of 144-7, with Nehal Wadhera leading the charge with a score of 46 runs, supported by an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls from Tim David.

Lucknow’s left-arm quick Mohsin Khan played a pivotal role, claiming two crucial wickets, including the dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

Reflecting on the match, Mumbai’s skipper Hardik Pandya said, “Sometimes you will be down, sometimes you will be up, just that you got to give it your all. Looks difficult but a lot of things that you can learn from this game.”

Stoinis showcased his prowess not only with the ball but also with the bat, registering his second fifty of the season before being dismissed by Mohammad Nabi.

Despite facing some setbacks towards the end, Nicholas Pooran’s composed innings ensured Lucknow emerged victorious in the final over.

(AFP)