Stephen Graham and Leonardo DiCaprio are taking on roles made famous by two 'Heat' legends

Highlights

Stephen Graham has joined the cast of Heat 2.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale are set to play characters from the original film.

Graham is reportedly taking on Robert De Niro’s iconic role as Neil McCauley.

Michael Mann’s Heat is getting a new chapter, and the casting is already turning heads.

The highly anticipated Heat 2 has added Adolescence star Stephen Graham to its cast, joining Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.

The film is based on the novel Heat 2, co-written by Mann and author Meg Gardiner. The story works as both a prequel and sequel to the 1995 crime thriller, giving fans a chance to see younger versions of some of its most memorable characters.

Stephen Graham takes on Robert De Niro’s iconic role

Graham is reportedly set to play Neil McCauley, the professional thief originally played by Robert De Niro.

It is a major casting choice, particularly given how closely De Niro's performance is associated with the character. McCauley was at the centre of the original Heat, leading a group of professional criminals while being pursued by Al Pacino's LAPD lieutenant Vincent Hanna.

Graham has already built a reputation for intense performances, with recent acclaim for Netflix's Adolescence, as well as earlier roles in Snatch, Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders.

Now, he could be taking on one of De Niro's most recognisable crime roles.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale take over two familiar characters

DiCaprio is set to play Chris Shiherlis, the character originally portrayed by the late Val Kilmer.

Shiherlis was a member of McCauley's crew and one of the few people to survive the events of the original film. His story plays an important role in Heat 2, which moves between the years before and after the 1995 film.

Christian Bale, meanwhile, is set to play Vincent Hanna, the relentless detective originally brought to life by Pacino.

That means Heat 2 will put three major stars in roles previously made famous by De Niro, Kilmer and Pacino.

What else do we know about Heat 2?

The film is expected to explore the younger lives of these characters while also continuing the story beyond the events of the original Heat.

Other names linked to the project include Adam Driver, Jason Clarke and Odessa Young, although some of those casting reports remain unconfirmed.

Production is reportedly scheduled to begin in November.

For fans of Mann's original film, the combination of Graham, DiCaprio and Bale is already enough to make Heat 2 one of the most intriguing crime films on the horizon. And with three iconic characters getting new faces, the question now is whether the new cast can make these roles their own.