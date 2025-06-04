‘Adolescence’ overtakes ‘Stranger Things 4’ as Netflix’s second most-watched English series

The British mini-series Adolescence has officially dethroned Stranger Things 4 as Netflix’s second most-watched English-language series of all time. Released on 13 March, the four-part limited drama has racked up an impressive 141.2 million views in just 80 days, surpassing Stranger Things 4, which had logged 140.7 million views over its full 91-day performance window in 2022.

This milestone strengthens Adolescence as a surprise global success, thanks to its hard-hitting narrative and unusual creative format.

A gripping story told in real time

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, and directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence focuses on 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is arrested for the suspected murder of a classmate. The series is praised for using single-take shots for each episode, drawing viewers into the emotional intensity of every scene without the usual cuts or edits.

Despite being just under four hours long in total, the show's runtime hasn't held it back. Netflix calculates viewership by dividing total hours watched by runtime, and Adolescence still scored a remarkable 541.4 million hours viewed. That's especially impressive when compared to Stranger Things 4's 1.83 billion hours, which it achieved over nine episodes and nearly 13 hours of content.





British storytelling on a global high

While Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, still holds the top English-language spot with 252.1 million views, Adolescence now stands proudly in second place. On Netflix’s global list across all languages, it’s currently ranked fourth, behind Squid Game and Wednesday.

With 11 days still left in its 91-day window, Adolescence may widen the lead further. The achievement also signals a broader shift in global viewing habits, where emotionally resonant, sharply written short-format dramas can hold their own against franchise powerhouses.





New seasons of Wednesday and Stranger Things are scheduled to drop later in 2025, meaning this leader board may shift again. But for now, Adolescence is enjoying its well-earned moment in the spotlight, with only four episodes and a lot of heart.