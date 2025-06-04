Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

‘Adolescence’ overtakes ‘Stranger Things 4’ as Netflix’s second most-watched English series

The four-part British drama gains global traction with its raw storytelling and single-take episodes.

Adolescence

Owen Cooper stars as a troubled teen in Netflix's hit drama Adolescence

Credit/Popvaulture
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

The British mini-series Adolescence has officially dethroned Stranger Things 4 as Netflix’s second most-watched English-language series of all time. Released on 13 March, the four-part limited drama has racked up an impressive 141.2 million views in just 80 days, surpassing Stranger Things 4, which had logged 140.7 million views over its full 91-day performance window in 2022.

This milestone strengthens Adolescence as a surprise global success, thanks to its hard-hitting narrative and unusual creative format.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


A gripping story told in real time

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, and directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence focuses on 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is arrested for the suspected murder of a classmate. The series is praised for using single-take shots for each episode, drawing viewers into the emotional intensity of every scene without the usual cuts or edits.

Despite being just under four hours long in total, the show’s runtime hasn’t held it back. Netflix calculates viewership by dividing total hours watched by runtime, and Adolescence still scored a remarkable 541.4 million hours viewed. That’s especially impressive when compared to Stranger Things 4’s 1.83 billion hours, which it achieved over nine episodes and nearly 13 hours of content.


British storytelling on a global high

While Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, still holds the top English-language spot with 252.1 million views, Adolescence now stands proudly in second place. On Netflix’s global list across all languages, it’s currently ranked fourth, behind Squid Game and Wednesday.

With 11 days still left in its 91-day window, Adolescence may widen the lead further. The achievement also signals a broader shift in global viewing habits, where emotionally resonant, sharply written short-format dramas can hold their own against franchise powerhouses.


New seasons of Wednesday and Stranger Things are scheduled to drop later in 2025, meaning this leader board may shift again. But for now, Adolescence is enjoying its well-earned moment in the spotlight, with only four episodes and a lot of heart.

british miniseriesglobal listglobal successlimited dramanetflixshortformat dramassingletake shotsstranger thingsadolescence

Related News

10 celebs who moved from LA to London
Entertainment

10 celebs who moved from LA to London and why the UK is becoming the new fame capital

cricket representational
Cricket

Pakistan avoid India, to play Women's World Cup games in Sri Lanka

Systemic Failures in the Starvation Death of 3-Year-Old Abiyah
UK

Vegan couple's toddler starved to death as officials feared racism accusations

Akhil Akkineni & Zainab Ravdjee Set for Grand Hyderabad Wedding
Entertainment

Akhil Akkineni to marry Zainab Ravdjee in grand Hyderabad wedding with political leaders invited by Nagarjuna

More For You

Nick Frost says he will never copy Robbie Coltrane

Nick Frost brings his own take to Hagrid without imitating Robbie Coltrane

Getty Images/Harrypotter

Nick Frost says he will never copy Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in HBO’s 'Harry Potter' reboot

When Nick Frost was cast as Rubeus Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot, comparisons to Robbie Coltrane were inevitable. After all, Coltrane’s portrayal defined the character for a generation. But Frost isn’t trying to recreate what’s already been done. He’s stepping into the role with clear eyes, aware of the legacy, but determined to bring his own version of Hagrid to life.

In an interview, Frost acknowledged Coltrane’s unforgettable impact but drew a firm line: he won’t mimic him. “I’m not going to try and be Robbie,” he said. “You have to honour what came before, but I’ll bring my own take.” For Frost, Hagrid is more than just a gentle giant. He sees the character as a mix of both toughness and vulnerability, like a big-hearted man with childlike qualities, both tender and fierce.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation

Ncuti Gatwa leaves Doctor Who after a groundbreaking two-season run

Getty Images

Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

In the final moments of Doctor Who’s latest episode, “The Reality War,” Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor gave up his current form in a high-stakes finale. In true Doctor Who fashion, he regenerated, but this time, the new face wasn’t a complete stranger. Viewers were stunned to see Billie Piper appear, looking strikingly similar to Rose Tyler, the beloved companion from the show’s 2000s revival. Whether she is the next Doctor or something else entirely is unclear.

The credits only add to the mystery. They list Piper under “Introducing Billie Piper,” avoiding the usual confirmation of her as the Doctor. Piper herself played coy, saying she was thrilled to return but urged fans to “wait and see” what her reappearance really means.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday'

Lady Gaga debuts as mysterious Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood in Season 2

Instagram/wednesdaynetflix

Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' season 2 as Jenna Ortega returns in Netflix gothic thriller this August

Netflix’s hit series Wednesday returns this August, and it’s not coming quietly. Season 2 of the spooky, offbeat show is split into two parts, kicking off on 6 August 2025 and wrapping up with part two on 3 September. Expect more weird, more wild, and a big surprise: Lady Gaga joins the madness. Yes, you read that right!

This time around, Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, heads back to Nevermore Academy. Only now, she’s doing it by choice, though nothing goes how she imagined. The new season dives deeper into Wednesday’s world, where friendships, rivalries, and eerie puzzles twist into something even darker than before. Her sharp tongue and cold stare are back, but so are old enemies, new dangers, and a mystery that’s more personal than ever.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty return with fresh voices and familiar chaos
Comicbook.com

5 reasons ‘Rick and Morty’ season 8 is the most unpredictable season yet

Forget reliable wormholes or predictable plotlines because Rick and Morty is back. Rick and Morty has always been the unruly cousin of animated hijinks, an acid-washed rollercoaster through infinite realities. After a year and a half of radio silence, Season 8 crash-lands on Adult Swim, and it’s every bit as unhinged, audacious, and delightfully unsettling as we’ve come to expect. Here are five reasons Season 8 proves that this family of interdimensional misfits still reigns supreme.

Trapped in charger purgatory

Keep ReadingShow less
Ms Marvel

Fans still waiting for news on Ms Marvel Season 2

Marvel.com

Is this the end of ‘Ms Marvel’ after what Red Dagger just revealed?

It’s been nearly two years since Ms. Marvel made its debut on Disney+, and while fans have been waiting for news about a second season, actor Aramis Knight has shared a fairly grim update. Knight, who played the character Red Dagger (Kareem) in the series, revealed that he hasn’t heard anything about a return and doesn’t think it’s happening anytime soon.

Speaking at the Karate Kid: Legends premiere in New York, Knight admitted that the chances of Season 2 seem slim. “I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he’ll be back. “It’s been a while now. I’d love to return, but things didn’t line up, COVID, scheduling, and maybe even some creative shifts. I’m still waiting on a call, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc