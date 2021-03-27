‘Stay local’ rule ends as Wales lifts travel ban

WALES has become the first country in the UK to lift travel restrictions within its borders.







There would be no more “stay local” rule from Saturday (27) but travel outside Wales will not be permitted until a Welsh government review on April 1.

Now six persons from two households can meet outside, an increase from the four limit.

According to the new rules after the lockdown, organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s can begin, with libraries also allowed to open.







Some of the gardens and historical places have also been allowed to reopen.

More than a third of Wales’ population have got the jab, but experts warn that there could be a resurgence in transmission with the easing of restrictions.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: “These further relaxations are part of our careful and phased approach to unlocking the restrictions and enabling people and businesses to resume their activities in the safest possible way.







“We’re only able to do this because of the sacrifices everyone across Wales has made over the last few months – everything you are doing to keep your loved ones safe is also keeping Wales safe.

“The public health position remains stable – our incredible vaccination programme goes from strength to strength – we have headroom to make these changes.”











