Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

State Bank of India UK launches green tracker mortgages; vows to protect environment

The products will be available for individuals and SPV/LLP/Ltd co-applicants for standard properties.

An SBI branch in the UK (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

The State Bank of India (UK) Ltd (SBI UK) has launched its green tracker mortgage products range for applicants that are purchasing or re-mortgaging a property with an ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ EPC rating.

The products will be available for individuals and SPV/LLP/Ltd co-applicants for standard properties.

The two-year tracker rates are offered from 5.00% (BBR + 2.75%), with up to 70% LTV.

SBI UK’s executive director and deputy CEO Sanjay Pandey said, “We are happy to come back in the market to help landlords in this crucial time. Our tracker products are well placed to allow landlords to make a conscious decision on their buy-to-let transactions. With our Green Range, SBI UK continues to support the UK’s mission to protect the environment.”

With a rich heritage spanning 200 years, the SBI is one of the top 50 largest banks in the world. It is the largest commercial bank in India in terms of assets, deposits, profits, branches, customers, and employees.

The Indian government itself is the largest shareholder of this Fortune 500 company, with 58.60% ownership.

SBI UK has been operating in the UK for almost 100 years and has grown to become the largest Indian bank in the UK, as well as being the largest international operation of SBI.

SBI (UK) Ltd has 12 branches across the UK at present which are open 7 days a week, covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

For full details, see the SBIUK Intermediary website here.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Lord Jitesh Gadhia appointed as non-executive director to Bank of England’s governing body
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Steel says actively engaged with UK govt for financial support for business
HEADLINE STORY
Lord Bilimoria’s lenders set to receive payout as his Cobra beer business gets £2.3m dividend
HEADLINE STORY
Billionaire Arora family diversified gains from B&M before a 50% stock crash
Business
Four Reasons Why The Self Storage Industry Is On The Rise
Business
Tradway Review: A Complete Guide & It’s features
News
Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover deal
Business
7 Useful Instagram Marketing Tactics
News
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO
News
Asda to acquire 132 Co-op retail stores for £600m
Business
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India’s plant in Gujarat
Business
Philippines chosen to host ASEAN Gaming Summit in 2023
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW