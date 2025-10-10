Starmer, Modi strengthen defence ties with new weapons agreement

THE UK on Thursday signed a £350 million contract to supply the Indian Army with UK-made lightweight missiles, expanding defence cooperation between the two countries.

The deal was announced during prime minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Mumbai, where he met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Both leaders highlighted the potential of commercial cooperation following their recent trade agreement.

According to the British government, the contract covers Lightweight Multirole Missiles produced by Thales in Northern Ireland.

The agreement is expected to secure 700 jobs at the factory, which currently manufactures the same weapons for Ukraine.

“The deal paves the way for a broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India, currently under negotiation between the two governments,” the statement said.

Starmer has backed Britain’s defence sector as a driver of economic growth, pledging to increase defence spending in line with NATO targets and to focus on export opportunities, including a recent $13.5 billion frigate contract with Norway.

Britain also announced a new milestone in its defence partnership with India through an agreement on electric-powered engines for naval ships. Both countries signed the next phase of this deal, valued at an initial £250 million.