Modi, Starmer pledge to boost India-UK partnership

Highlights:

Modi and Starmer vow to deepen cooperation and boost trade opportunities

Free trade deal signed in July expected to double bilateral trade by 2030

Defence, security, education, and technology cooperation also agreed

India raises concerns over pro-Khalistan activities and extradition cases

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday said India-UK relations had made “significant progress” as both leaders pledged to deepen cooperation and unlock new economic opportunities.

Starmer, on his first visit to India as prime minister, is leading a 125-member delegation of business leaders, entrepreneurs and educationists. The visit follows the signing of a free trade pact in London in July.

The agreement aims to increase market access, cut tariffs, and is expected to double bilateral trade by 2030. Under the deal, India will reduce import duties on British products such as whisky, cosmetics and medical devices, while the UK will lower tariffs on Indian exports of clothing, footwear and food items, including frozen prawns.

“This agreement will reduce import costs between our two countries, create new employment opportunities for youth, boost trade, and benefit both our industry and consumers,” Modi said.

‘New energy’ in partnership

Modi told his “friend” Starmer that his visit “symbolises the new energy” in ties between the two nations. “Together we will build a bright future for the people of both countries,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in defence, security and critical technology, and agreed to strengthen education ties, including support for nine British universities opening campuses in India. A defence cooperation deal was also announced.

India and the UK currently share bilateral trade worth around $54.8 billion, with investments supporting over 600,000 jobs across both countries.

Other issues that featured prominently in our talks included technology, defence, AI, sustainable development, renewable energy and more. It was also a delight to meet the Vice Chancellors of various UK universities. We will keep furthering educational and cultural linkages with… pic.twitter.com/dqKwNhSOn7

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

Trade and growth focus

In his remarks, Starmer described the trade pact as a “launchpad” for growth. “We signed a major trade deal with India in July — the best secured by any country — but the story doesn’t stop there,” he said.

“It’s not just a piece of paper, it’s a launchpad for growth. With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled,” Starmer said.

He also praised India’s economic trajectory. “India’s growth story is remarkable,” Starmer said. “Everything I’ve seen since I’ve been here is absolute proof to me that you’re on track to succeed in that. So, we want to be partners on that journey.”

Wider cooperation and issues raised

Starmer said his visit aimed to “double down on the potential of our trade deal for the benefit of all of us” and expected by his departure to have “secured major new investments, creating thousands of high-skilled jobs” in both nations.

During the talks, the Indian side is also expected to raise concerns about activities of certain pro-Khalistan elements in the UK and press for the extradition of fugitives, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

India became the world’s fifth-largest economy in 2022, overtaking Britain, according to IMF data, and is projected to surpass Japan later this year.

Starmer, who returns to London later on Thursday, said, “My visit this week is about doubling down on the potential of our trade deal for the benefit of all of us.”

(With inputs from agencies)