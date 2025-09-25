London event marks growing UK–India partnership

AN EVENT in London showcased the growing partnership between India and the UK, recognising people and organisations driving stronger links in trade, business and culture.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was among this year’s recipients of Living Bridge awards by the India Business Group (IBG). He was recognised for his role in championing closer bilateral relations and securing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Britain and India.

Equalities minister Seema Malhotra received the award on his behalf by at the event in the House of Lords complex on Monday (22) evening.

The trade deal is expected to double bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030 once it completes the UK parliamentary ratification process. Trade between the UK and India already reached more than £44 billion in the four quarters to Q1 2025, marking a rise of over 10 per cent.

A spokesperson from Downing Street said the agreement would allow businesses to trade with “confidence and security” while boosting growth in both economies.

Other winners included New Delhi-based multinational conglomerate GMR Group, billionaire businessman GP Hinduja, KPMG UK chair Bina Mehta, educator Dr Vishwajeet Rana, the Science Museum, digital consultancy de Novo, and the University of Southampton.

Professor Lord Patel of Bradford, IBG chairman and head of the judging panel, said: “These awards celebrate individuals and organisations that fuel our shared prosperity and embody what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as the special friendship between our two countries.”

The judging panel also included Natasha Kaplinsky, former television presenter and current president of the British Board of Film Classification.

Trade commissioner for South Asia and deputy high commissioner for Western India, Harjinder Kang, and Indian high commissioner, Vikram Doraiswamy, have also attended the event.

IBG founder and CEO Amarjit Singh said: “We champion those who drive this special relationship forward. This platform gives invaluable insights into new investment opportunities, empowering the next generation of UK–India business leaders and cementing our bond in this historic new era of trade.”

