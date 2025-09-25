Skip to content
London event marks growing UK–India partnership

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has been honoured at the UK–India ‘Living Bridge’ awards

Seema Malhotra (L) receives the award from Lord Patel during the event

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 25, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
AN EVENT in London showcased the growing partnership between India and the UK, recognising people and organisations driving stronger links in trade, business and culture.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was among this year’s recipients of Living Bridge awards by the India Business Group (IBG). He was recognised for his role in championing closer bilateral relations and securing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Britain and India.

Equalities minister Seema Malhotra received the award on his behalf by at the event in the House of Lords complex on Monday (22) evening.

The trade deal is expected to double bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030 once it completes the UK parliamentary ratification process. Trade between the UK and India already reached more than £44 billion in the four quarters to Q1 2025, marking a rise of over 10 per cent.

A spokesperson from Downing Street said the agreement would allow businesses to trade with “confidence and security” while boosting growth in both economies.

Other winners included New Delhi-based multinational conglomerate GMR Group, billionaire businessman GP Hinduja, KPMG UK chair Bina Mehta, educator Dr Vishwajeet Rana, the Science Museum, digital consultancy de Novo, and the University of Southampton.

Professor Lord Patel of Bradford, IBG chairman and head of the judging panel, said: “These awards celebrate individuals and organisations that fuel our shared prosperity and embody what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as the special friendship between our two countries.”

The judging panel also included Natasha Kaplinsky, former television presenter and current president of the British Board of Film Classification.

Trade commissioner for South Asia and deputy high commissioner for Western India, Harjinder Kang, and Indian high commissioner, Vikram Doraiswamy, have also attended the event.

IBG founder and CEO Amarjit Singh said: “We champion those who drive this special relationship forward. This platform gives invaluable insights into new investment opportunities, empowering the next generation of UK–India business leaders and cementing our bond in this historic new era of trade.”

Bradford schools

The Bantam of the Opera choir at King's Cross London

BBC Screengrab

Bradford schools aim for world records with BBC Children in Need event

Highlights:

  • Thousands of pupils will attempt the ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ and ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson’.
  • The event on 11 November is a centrepiece of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 celebrations.
  • It partners Bradford Music & Arts Service with the BBC Radio Leeds choir, Bantam of the Opera.
  • The record attempt doubles as a fundraiser for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Schools across Bradford are preparing for a monumental session with a purpose. On 11 November, thousands of children will converge at the Bradford Live venue to attempt two official Guinness World Records. The event, aiming for the largest air-drumming session and largest body percussion lesson, is a flagship project for the city's cultural programme. This ambitious endeavour also serves as a major fundraiser for BBC Children in Need, highlighting the Bradford City of Culture year's focus on youth and music.

The two records chosen are all about inclusive participation. The ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ requires participants to mimic drumming motions in unison for a sustained period. The ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson’ involves a structured class where students use clapping, stomping, and thigh-slapping to create rhythm. Guinness World Records has strict guidelines, meaning every participant must be registered and the attempts closely monitored. It’s not just about making noise, but about precision and scale.

flight

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-31S Kam Air passenger plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan on board, lands at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, on August 23, 2021. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan boy, 13, survives dangerous flight to Delhi hidden in landing gear

A 13-year-old Afghan boy made a dangerous journey from Kabul to Delhi by hiding in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air passenger aircraft, officials confirmed.

The boy, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sneaked into Kabul airport on Sunday (21) and stowed away in the rear central wheel well of flight RQ-4401. The plane, a Kam Airlines service, landed in Delhi after a journey of about two hours.

Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

Award winners at the Migrant Leaders gala dinner in London

Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

BUSINESS leaders and mentors attended the first gala dinner of Migrant Leaders, a UK-based migrant charity, earlier this month.

Founded in 2017, it provides free mentoring, work experience, skills workshops and networking opportunities for young people from disadvantaged and diverse backgrounds.

Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London
Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected fresh attacks from US president Donald Trump, who told world leaders that the British capital wanted to “go to sharia law” under its “terrible mayor”.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (23), Trump repeated long-standing criticisms of Khan while also condemning migration and environmental policies in Europe. His words drew audible groans from some in the audience.

You will never be forgotten: Prince William tells Southport families

Prince William and Kate speak with pupils during their visit to Churchtown Primary School, in continued support of the Southport community affected by the July 2024 attack that killed three young girls, in Southport, Britain, September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

You will never be forgotten: Prince William tells Southport families

PRINCE WILLIAM and his wife Kate visited Southport on Tuesday (23), in a show of support for the northern English community where three young girls were murdered last year at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

The knife attack during the summer vacation class last July shocked the nation and was followed by days of nationwide rioting, putting the quiet seaside town into the spotlight.

