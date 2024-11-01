Starmer hosts Downing Street Diwali party as he recognises “rich contribution” of Indian community

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts a reception to celebrate Diwali in 10 Downing Street. Picture by Simon Dawson

By: Sarwar Alam

Prime minister Keir Starmer has vowed that the Indian community will be at the “heart of government” under his leadership.

Speaking at a Diwali event he hosted at Downing Street on Tuesday (29), Starmer said: “You’re entitled to be here because this is our government of service, it’s your government of service, and you should treat this place as your place just as much as it’s ours.”

Having been warmly embraced in Diwali events across the country in previous years, and also seen first-hand the work places such as temples and community centres did to support people during the pandemic, Starmer said the Indian community will always be welcomed at Downing Street.

“It’s right that having welcomed me, you should know that you aren’t just welcome here, you’re necessary here at the heart of government,” he said.

“I said on the steps of Downing Street the day after the election, that we would be a government of service, and that means that we service all of our communities.”

He added that his government will work with the Indian community, guided by their shared values of “hard work, respect and service”.

The prime minister evoked the virtues of the festival of lights when reflecting on bringing communities together.

“The celebration of Diwali, a time of coming together, a time to fix our eyes on the light which triumphs over the darkness. And that is quite a profound thing to just reflect on because that is really important in the world today because there’s no doubt that we live in a more volatile world now than we have before,” he said.

“There seems to be a lot of darkness across the world and having that celebration of the light overcoming darkness is very, very important. It gives us hope and steadies us. It gives us joy alongside that hope that drives your seva, but also your hard work, your ambition, your aspiration and hope for a better future. And that’s the hope that drives this government too, hope for a better future.”

The evening saw the lighting of the lamp, prayers recited by Vishaka Dasi from Bhaktivedanta Manor and Hetal Patel from the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in Neasden.

Seema Malhotra, migration and citizenship, and race equality minister, introduced the Arunima Kumar Dance Company who performed a traditional Kuchipudi dance.

“Arunima Kumar and her students, Arushi and Aishwarya, performance depicts the divine female energy, followed by duplication to the Lord Ram, which embodies the values of righteousness and integrity. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness that Diwali represents,” said Malhotra.

Among the guests in attendance were senior cabinet ministers and many of the new intake of Asian MPs including deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, health secretary West Streeting, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall, Kanishka Narayan MP for Vale of Glamorgan, Dr Zubir Ahmed MP for Glasgow South, Smethwick MP Gurdiner Singh Josan and Wolverhampton Noth East MP Sureena Brackenbridge.

The Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswamy also joined celebration along with Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Lord Naren Patel and entrepreneurs who included Surinder Arora. Rishi Khosla, Jitu Patel, Simon Arora and community leaders from the British Indian community.

Kalpesh Solanki Group, Managing Editor of Asian Media Group and Shailesh Solanki, Executive Editor, presented the Prime Minister with the Diwali editions of Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye newspapers. The Prime Minister expressed his thanks for the special editions and the work of the media group, as a strong voice the community.

Starmer said the contribution of this community had “enriched” the lives of people in Britain.

“We value the rich contribution of British Indians across this country to our national life,” he said.

“It is part of who we all are. It enriches all of us, changes all of our lives for the better. We respect our heritage and traditions and recognise the strength of our shared values.”

Starmer reflected on the achievements of his predecessor, Rishi Sunak – Britain’s first prime minister of south Asian heritage.

He explained that, putting aside their political difference, it was “incredibly powerful for our diverse country to see the first British Asian Prime Minister.”

The prime minister added that he would look strengthen the UK’s “valued” relationship with India that would build on a long and shared history, to a “long and shared future together”.