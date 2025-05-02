Jain values celebrated at Downing Street event

AN EVENT to mark the birth of Bhagwan Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, was held at Downing Street last week.
Organised by the prime minister’s office in collaboration with the Institute of Jainology (IOJ), it brought together members of the Jain community and supporters from across the UK, a statement said.
Minister for faith and communities, Lord Khan of Burnley, attended the event on behalf of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Minister for services, small business and exports, Gareth Thomas MP, also took part in the celebrations.
Dr Mehool Sanghrajka, managing trustee of the IOJ, invited the ministers to light a ceremonial lamp. Sanghrajka recalled his meeting with the late Pope Francis during an interfaith event last year. He noted the Pope’s death last month and paid his respects.
Sanghrajka spoke about Lord Mahavir’s teachings and their importance in current times.
Lord Khan also recalled his meeting with Pope Francis. He reflected on a recent visit to the Oshwal Centre and discussed efforts to gain greater recognition for Jainism in the UK, including support for a Jain tick-box in the national census. He hoped that one day a Jain MP would be elected to parliament.
Thomas speaks at the Downing Street celebration
Thomas highlighted the influence of Mahavir’s message in today’s world. He paid tribute to the contribution of the Jain community in various fields, including business and the environment.
The minister also noted the creation of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Jainism and his support for Gujarati language education. He also welcomed continued progress in building UK–India business ties, including the ongoing UK–India trade agreement discussions.
Following the recitation of the Navkar Mantra and Manglik, the formal proceedings concluded.