Starmer pledges support for British Indian community at Diwali event

By: EasternEye

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has vowed that his government will work with the British Indian community, guided by their shared values of “hard work, respect and service”.

Speaking at a Diwali event he hosted at Downing Street on Tuesday (29), Starmer evoked the virtues of the festival of lights when reflecting on bringing communities together.

“The celebration of Diwali, a time of coming together, a time to fix our eyes on the light which triumphs over the darkness. And that is quite a profound thing to just reflect on because that is really important in the world today because there’s no doubt that we live in a more volatile world now than we have before,” he said.

“There seems to be a lot of darkness across the world and having that celebration of the light overcoming darkness is very, very important. It gives us hope and steadies us. It gives us joy alongside that hope that drives your seva, but also your hard work, your ambition, your aspiration and hope for a better future. And that’s the hope that drives this government too, hope for a better future.”

The evening saw the lighting of the lamp, reciting of prayers, and a traditional Kuchipudi dance by the Arunima Kumar Dance Company.

Among the guests in attendance were politicians including deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, health secretary West Streeting and migration and citizenship minister Seema Malhotra, as well as entrepreneurs and community leaders from the British Indian community.

Starmer said the contribution of this community had “enriched” the lives of people in Britian.

“We value the rich contribution of British Indians across this country to our national life,” he said.

“It is part of who we all are. It enriches all of us, changes all of our lives for the better. We respect our heritage and traditions and recognise the strength of our shared values.

“I promise that this Labor Party will work with the British Indian community, and they’ll be guided by our shared values of hard work, respect and service.”

Starmer reflected on the achievements of his predecessor, Rishi Sunak – Britain’s first prime minister of south Asian heritage.

He explained that, putting aside their political difference, it was “incredibly powerful for our diverse country”.

Having received warm welcomes in Diwali events across the country in previous years, and seen first-hand the work places such as temples and community centres did to support people during the pandemic, Starmer said British Indians will always be welcomed at Downing Street.

“It’s right that having welcomed me, you should know that you aren’t just welcome here, you’re necessary here at the heart of government,” he said.

“I said on the steps of Downing Street the day after the election, that we would be a government of service, and that means that we service all of our communities. You’re entitled to be here because this is our government of service, it’s your government of service, and you should treat this place as your place just as much as it’s ours.”

The prime minister added that he would look strengthen the UK’s “valued” relationship with India that would build on a long and shared history, to a “long and shared future together”.