Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379

News

Starmer clashes with Sadiq Khan’s drugs policy

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan delivers a speech as the London Assembly invite Londoners to attend the first People’s Question Time since the Coronavirus pandemic began on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR PARTY leader Keir Starmer clashed with London mayor Sadiq Khan’s drugs policy on Tuesday (4) as he distanced himself from a scheme to decriminalise cannabis use in parts of the capital, reported the MailOnline. 

Starmer insisted he was against softening the law after it was revealed a proposed pilot programme would see young adults caught with the Class B drug offered speeding course-style classes or counselling instead of arrest.

The trial, if approved by City Hall, would run in the boroughs of Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley and apply to those aged 18 to 24.

A spokesman for Khan said similar schemes were already being used in other parts of the UK, adding that it would ‘divert young people who are found with a small amount of cannabis away from the criminal justice system and instead provide help and support to cut reoffending.

Also Read | NHS trusts declare “critical incidents” amid Covid staff crisis

“On the drugs legislation, I’ve said a number of times and I will say again: I’m not in favour of us changing the law or decriminalisation. I’m very clear about that,” Sir Keir was quoted as saying by the website.

“I haven’t seen the detail of the proposals that you’ve reported on. As I understand it they are early measures, they are some sort of pilot. Obviously, we’ll look at those, but I’m very clear that we’re not in favour of changing the drugs laws.”

Khan’s move comes less than a month after prime minister Boris Johnson announced a major crackdown on recreational drug use.

He warned middle-class users he will not sit ‘idly by’ and let them fund crime and said they faced being stripped of their passports and driving licences under new curbs.

The Labour leader has previously said he does not think decriminalisation should be pursued in England.

Khan’s scheme will reportedly be announced this month and will be spearheaded by Lewisham mayor Damien Egan.

The new policy is based on research suggesting police time would be better spent on serious and violent crime, instead of punishing those caught with cannabis.

According to the report, similar schemes have previously been tested by police and crime commissioners in Somerset, Durham and the West Midlands.

A spokesman for the mayor said: “This limited trial, which is still in development and has yet to be approved by City Hall, would involve three of London’s 32 boroughs and would only apply to 18-24 year olds found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. It would not apply to any other drug…

“Reducing crime is the Mayor’s top priority and he will continue to explore and implement the most effective solutions to help to divert young people away from drug use and crime for good.”

In April, thousands of marijuana fans flocked to Hyde Park to openly smoke cannabis as they celebrated ‘420 day’.

However, Khan’s plans could clash with Johnson’s desire to get ‘very tough’ on drug users.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Husband faces trial for killing wife after 20 years
UK
Better Health campaign puts focus on weight loss
PAKISTAN
Israeli agency ‘may have bombed German, Swiss firms that aided Pakistan nukes’
INDIA
India extends timeline for re-issuance of OCI card
UK
NHS trusts declare “critical incidents” amid Covid staff crisis
PAKISTAN
Pakistan reports most Covid-19 cases in two months
News
Covid-hit cruise halted in Indian waters
News
Johnson says hospitals face ‘considerable pressure’
News
British Army Captain Harpreet Chandi creates history in Antarctica
News
India’s foreign funds ban will hurt us severely: Oxfam
News
More than half of UK’s black children live in poverty, research shows
News
India: Panel to examine women marriage bill has only one woman member
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ranbir Kapoor to commence filming Animal from March
Husband faces trial for killing wife after 20 years
Starmer clashes with Sadiq Khan’s drugs policy
Sri Lanka to procure 750 jeeps, 500 buses from India
Better Health campaign puts focus on weight loss
Israeli agency ‘may have bombed German, Swiss firms that aided…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE