Starmer at Armistice Day in France, first prime minister since Churchill

Starmer accepted a “personal invitation” from French president Emmanuel Macron as part of the Labour-led government’s “reset with Europe” initiative.

Macron and Starmer review troops aboard a command vehicle on the Place de l’Etoile, as part of the commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I (WWI), in Paris, on November 11, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer on Monday became the first British prime minister to attend Armistice Day commemorations in France since Winston Churchill, who joined General Charles de Gaulle for the event after the Second World War. This ceremony, which marks the end of First World War hostilities, was held to honour those who lost their lives in service.

Starmer accepted a “personal invitation” from French president Emmanuel Macron as part of the Labour-led government’s “reset with Europe” initiative, attending the 106th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice in Paris. The leaders are also set to hold bilateral talks, focusing on the recent election of Donald Trump as US president and its potential impact on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“I am honoured to be in Paris to stand united with president Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today,” Starmer said. “These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come.”

The UK government has announced over GBP 10 million in funding to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE Day (Victory in Europe) and VJ Day (Victory over Japan) next year, with national events planned to commemorate the end of the Second World War in 2025.

Downing Street noted that preparations for next year’s events are already underway. The government is coordinating with the Royal British Legion and veterans’ groups to design a programme that will foster national reflection, strengthen community spirit, and commemorate the fallen.

This comes after Remembrance Sunday events at the Cenotaph in London, honouring British and Commonwealth military and civilian service members.

Starmer was joined by former prime ministers, including Rishi Sunak, in laying poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph memorial during a solemn service. India’s high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, also attended, representing India.

A customary two-minute silence was observed to remember those who gave their lives in service, marking the end of the First World War on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

(With inputs from PTI)

