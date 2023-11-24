Stand up for comic Faizan Shah

The Manchester-based comic entertains audiences with relatable jokes based on personal experiences and provides plenty of laughs

Faizan Shah

By: Eastern Eye

THE booming British Asian comedy scene has more fabulous stand-up talents than ever before and Faizan Shah falls firmly into that category.

The Manchester-based comic entertains audiences with relatable jokes based on personal experiences and provides plenty of laughs.

He will be part of the ensemble Desi Central comedy shows in December, which take place in Slough (2) and Birmingham (29). Eastern Eye caught up with the exciting newcomer to discuss all things comedy.

What do you most love about stand-up comedy?

I love being able to express myself creatively. But most importantly stand-up comedy enables me to make people laugh and be a part of some good memories with them.

How do you feel being on stage?

Honestly speaking, I would be very panicky on stage when I started out, but I enjoy it now. It is like being in my living room with my mates.

Do you know if a joke will work before going on stage?

Most of the time the jokes have thankfully worked out well, so yes. But sometimes a joke might come to you before going up on stage, so you don’t know if it will work, but that’s the unpredictable nature of stand-up, which I love.

What is your most memorable performance?

Being on stage in front of an audience is memorable, so each performance has been special in some way. But one particular show at the Coventry theatre was special.

How much are you looking forward to the Desi Central shows?

It’s a 10 out of 10, in terms of how much I am looking forward to these shows produced by Luv Entertainment. I love seeing desis come out and enjoy comedy that’s for them. They are my people.

How would you describe your own brand of standup comedy humour?

I do observational and anecdotal humour, so a lot of my stand-up comedy is from what has happened in my life and the things I have observed.

Who is your comedy hero?

This is a very tough question to answer because there have been so many great comedy icons. If I had to choose one, it would be George Carlin. He had a very philosophical view of the world and society, which he made very funny.

Has being funny ever got you out of trouble?

Oh yeah. I was the class clown in school and the amount of things I’d get away with because I was funny was definitely evident. (Laughs) But it can get you into trouble also.

Who is the funniest person you know in real life?

(Laughs) My entire family. We’re Punjabi so we love food and take the absolute p*** out of anything and everything. The roasting on the family WhatsApp group is always fun.

What inspires you as a comedian?

As a comedian you have to draw inspiration from everyone and everywhere. I’d say the fact that we take life too seriously inspires me to not be so serious.

Why should we come to the Desi Central shows?

Come if you enjoy laughter. But also come out and support comedy that puts desi people at the forefront. It’s desi comedy for a desi audience.

Desi Central shows take place at The Curve, William Street, Slough SL1 1XY on December 2 and Repertory Theatre, 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham B1 2EP on December 29. www. luventertainment.co.uk