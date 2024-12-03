Government proposes new protections for stalking victims

The proposals follow a major review by police watchdogs, which highlighted shortcomings in protecting stalking victims.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper stated the government would use ‘every tool available’ to protect victims and reduce the power of abusers. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE GOVERNMENT has proposed new measures to improve protection for stalking victims, including the right to know the identity of their abusers.

The Home Office announced that victims would be informed about the identity of online stalkers as soon as possible under the new guidance.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper stated the government would use “every tool available” to protect victims and reduce the power of abusers, reported BBC.

According to official figures, one in five women aged 16 and over in England and Wales has experienced stalking.

The measures, developed with input from broadcaster and activist Nicola Thorp, include expanding Stalking Protection Orders. These orders can restrict alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching their victims and will now be applicable post-conviction, even if not issued before a trial. Courts will also have the authority to impose orders on acquitted individuals if sufficient evidence shows they pose a risk.

Offenders will face stricter restrictions, including being barred from contacting their victims while in prison. A review of stalking legislation, better data collection on offences, and national standards for perpetrator programmes will also be introduced.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips described the measures as a vital step toward tackling stalking, while London’s victims’ commissioner Claire Waxman welcomed the changes, citing the criminal justice system’s previous failures in addressing stalking effectively.

The government says these initiatives are part of its broader mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.