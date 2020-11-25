SRK & Salman Khan to join Hrithik Roshan as agents in War sequel?

By: Mohnish Singh







After not headlining any film since the debacle of his home production Zero in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan recently started shooting for his upcoming project Pathan. Though the makers are yet to announce the film officially, buzz has it that Khan is playing an agent in the action entertainer with his Om Shanti Om (2007) and Chennai Express (2013) co-star Deepika Padukone joining him as a fellow agent.

Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak (2020), joined the team yesterday. We hear that it is going to be a couple of days’ stint now for the award-winning actress, as she is also juggling Dharma Productions’ next with Shakun Batra.

Spilling beans on her plot and action sequences in Pathan, a source informs an entertainment portal, “It is an intriguing world of agents and Deepika will get to do a lot of action too. Though the title is SRK-centric, Deepika plays an edgy character, who joins Pathan on a mission. It is on the lines of what Katrina Kaif’s Zoya was to Salman Khan’s Tiger in the Tiger franchise.”







Buzz has it that the makers of Pathan are planning to create a universe of agents with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Hrithik Roshan. Salman Khan is expected to commence the first shooting schedule of the third installment in his Tiger franchise in February 2021. It has been extensively reported that SRK will make an appearance in the upcoming installment of the Tiger franchise as Pathan. Now, the news is coming in that SRK and Salman Khan might also be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s sequel to War (2019).

Apart from Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan is also doing hit filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar’s films. Both projects are expected to take off in 2021. An official announcement is highly awaited though.











