Sri Lanka recall fit-again Hasaranga for Asia Cup

He will replace Dushan Hemantha from the squad against Zimbabwe

Hasaranga Asia Cup squad

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 2, 2025. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 29, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
SRI LANKA have picked Wanindu Hasaranga in their Twenty20 squad for the Asia Cup next month though the all-rounder has been ruled out of the tour of Zimbabwe as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Hasaranga sustained the injury during the home series against Bangladesh in July and the injury will keep him out of Sri Lanka's limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe beginning on Friday (29).

A leg-spinner who is also a handy batter down the order, Hasaranga will replace Dushan Hemantha from the squad in Zimbabwe.

Apart from Hasaranga, Sri Lanka will have strong spin options in Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana.

Angelo Mathews, who quit test cricket earlier this year but remains available in shorter formats, did not make the cut for the 16-member Asia Cup squad led by Charith Asalanka.

Another ex-captain, Dasun Shanaka, has been picked as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

The six-time champions will begin their Group B campaign against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 13.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Dream11-BCCI-Getty

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. T

getty images

Dream11 pulls out as Indian cricket sponsor after gambling ban

INDIAN cricket faces a scramble to find a new main sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of its three-year partnership worth £33 million ($43.6m) following the government's sweeping ban on online gambling platforms.

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal. The company's logo currently appears on jerseys worn by both the men's and women's national teams.

Pujara-Tests-Getty

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests

CHETESHWAR PUJARA on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to a close an international career that lasted more than a decade.

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

​DY Patil Stadium

The tournament begins on September 30 and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures - including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cricket: Women's world cup moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai

MUMBAI will host next month’s Women's ODI World Cup, instead of Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (22), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Eleven people died on June 4 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations in the Indian Premier League.

Harry Brook

Harry Brook leads his team off the field during the 2nd ODI between England and the West Indies at Sophia Gardens on June 01, 2025 in Cardiff. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

England announce Sri Lanka white-ball tour schedule

ENGLAND on Wednesday confirmed the dates for their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and February next year, which will form part of their build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Harry Brook’s side will begin the tour with the first of three one-day internationals on January 22, two weeks after the scheduled fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. Brook, who is now England’s white-ball captain, is expected to feature in that match.

Seales

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

