Sri Lanka’s virus-hit cricket league gets November start

SRI LANKA’s virus-delayed premier league will now be played from mid-November, the country’s cricket board announced Wednesday (2).

The 23-match Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from November 14 to December 6, with matches in Dambulla, Kandy and Hambantota.

Five teams named after the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna, will take part, the board.

The LPL was due to start on August 28 but postponed after health authorities insisted on lengthy quarantine for foreign players.

The board did not say how many foreigners were expected to take part in the revamped event.

International cricket came to a halt in Sri Lanka on March 13 when the visiting England team pulled out on the second day of a practice match ahead of their two-Test series as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Since then, South Africa and Bangladesh have cancelled scheduled tours of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has reported over 3,000 coronavirus infections and 12 deaths, according to official figures.