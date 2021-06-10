Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896

News

Sri Lanka to receive 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from Japan

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. (Reuters Photo)

By: SwatiRana

JAPAN has responded positively to Sri Lanka’s request for 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19.

Sri Lanka has requested Japan to provide 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in an attempt to complete administering the second dose to citizens.

Sri Lanka’s presidential office said on Thursday (10) that Japan prime minister Yoshihide Suga has responded positively to supply the requested doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Sri Lanka’s health ministry.

The announcement was made during the meeting held between Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Japanese ambassador to Sri Lanka Sugiyama Akira at the presidential secretariat on Thursday (10).

The Japanese government has also agreed to the president’s request to provide medical supplies and healthcare equipment needed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the president’s office said.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of AstraZeneca vaccines as the producer in India failed to provide the promised stock due to the crisis in that country.

“It is still unclear as to what price Sri Lanka would purchase these vaccines from Japan and when it would arrive in Sri Lanka,” the Daily Mirror reported.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka reports UK variant of Covid-19 cases
PAKISTAN
25 students faint in Pakistan due to heatwave
PAKISTAN
24 air passengers quarantined in Pakistan after trained dogs identify them as virus carriers
News
Hancock defends Covid response, hits back at Cummings
PAKISTAN
Pakistan cleric threatens Malala, arrested
News
Johnson may consider “mix-and-match” unlocking amid SAGE’s warning of third wave
SRI LANKA
MV X-Press Pearl: Sri Lanka investigates possible oil slick from submerged ship
News
‘Sexual harassment and online abuse “normal” part of school children lives’
UK
Two men charged over racist video targeted at Patel
PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Canada unite to counter Islamophobia
UK
Home Office contractor faces allegations of racism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan commits £904 million for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sri Lanka to receive 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine…
Sri Lanka reports UK variant of Covid-19 cases
25 students faint in Pakistan due to heatwave
Root wants England to move forward in positive way after…
24 air passengers quarantined in Pakistan after trained dogs identify…
Bangladesh economy to grow 5.1 per cent in 2021-22, says…